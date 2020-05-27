Advantech VEGA-8300E Wins 2020 Best of Show Special Edition Award, Presented by TV Technology

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advantech (TWSE: 2395.TW), a global leading provider of video imaging products and solutions, today announced that its VEGA-8300E 8K Broadcast Video Encoder has won the 2020 Best of Show Special Edition Award, presented by TV Technology. The awards are evaluated by a panel of engineers and industry experts, and are selected based on innovation, feature sets, cost efficiency, and performance in serving the industry. A special edition of the award program was held this year in the absence of the physical NAB Show, with entries judged on their written nominations. This is the third consecutive year that an Advantech product has received this award.

Advantech’s VEGA-8300E is a fully integrated 8K HDR live contribution encoder and streaming appliance that comes in a compact ultra-low power form factor with a user-friendly web-based control and management interface. Featuring 8Kp60 10-bit 4:2:2 HEVC encoding technology, 4 x SDI-12G video inputs, and RTP / HLS / TSoIP streaming outputs, the VEGA-8300E is compatible with Amazon’s CloudFront streaming services.

“Our thanks to the many companies that participated in this year’s program under such unusual circumstances,” said Paul McLane, managing director of content at Future’s B2B media technology group. “It’s clear from the nominations and the outstanding winners that despite the current health crisis, technology innovation remains strong in our industry.”

“We are honored to receive this award and would like to congratulate our fellow winners as well as Future for its organization of the event given the current circumstances,” said Ted Feng, Video Solutions Division Director at Advantech. “By combining ultra-high-definition and high-dynamic range image quality with low-latency high-efficient compression and low power consumption, the Advantech VEGA-8300E accelerates the media industry’s adoption of 8K technology that will help deliver unprecedented live viewing experiences.”

“8K or UHD-2 is gaining momentum due to new launches of high resolution cameras and displays, new OTT viewing habits, and improvements in distribution bandwidth facilitated in part by 5G, but there remains a significant technical challenge to encode a live 8K source in real time without acceleration,” said Brian Carr, Product Strategist and Strategic Marketing Director for Video Solutions at Advantech. “Building on acceleration technology we have been refining over several years now, the VEGA-8300E offers a robust, compact, ready-to-use solution for live 8K contribution encoding requirements including 4:2:2 chroma subsampling at up to 60fps, and can be paired with an upcoming range of 8K professional decoder solutions to create point to point links or small multipoint distribution networks.”

The VEGA-8300E is immediately available for evaluation and trials. More information on the platform can be found here.

