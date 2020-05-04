AdvaMed Announces VentConnect Online Platform to Scale the Production and Distribution of Ventilators

New portal developed with the Aerospace Industries Association and Google connects ventilator component suppliers with manufacturers

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of the medical technology industry’s multi-front battle to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, today the Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed) announced the launch of a new platform (www.VentConnect.org) to connect ventilator companies with component suppliers to help quickly scale production and distribution of these vital devices.

The new platform was developed pro bono with the Aerospace Industries Association (AIA), Google, and other industry alliances and partners. AIA represents more than 300 high-tech manufacturers and suppliers of all sizes across a range of sectors. AdvaMed is the world’s largest medical technology association, representing more than 400 companies, including ventilator manufacturers. In addition to AIA members, more than 50 companies – such as Stanley Black & Decker, and Arrow Electronics – from a range of industries are contributing as suppliers to VentConnect.

Scott Whitaker, AdvaMed President and CEO, said: “The medical technology industry is stepping up to meet the unprecedented demand from hospitals and patients across the country for ventilators. Our companies have added shifts, started new production lines, and hired new workers so that soon our capacity will be tenfold what it was before the pandemic. But to keep producing these life-saving devices, our member companies need a steady stream of key components from beyond the normal supply chain, and that’s where this new online platform developed with the AIA and Google will be of tremendous value. We thank the Aerospace Industries Association for their creativity in striking up this collaboration – and we thank Google for so generously offering to build this valuable, powerful resource pro bono.”

Eric Fanning, President and CEO of the Aerospace Industries Association, praised the alliance: “Unprecedented challenges offer unique opportunities to think outside the box, to harness ingenuity and innovation for the greater good, and this partnership is a prime example. Working hand-in-hand, across multiple dynamic industries will not only help meet the increased demand for ventilators, it can also serve as a model for strategic collaboration in the future.”

ResMed CEO Mick Farrell said: “This site is a valuable digital platform to support the race against time for patients worldwide who need invasive ventilators, non-invasive ventilators, including bilevels, as well as ventilation masks, and accessories. Every parts and component manufacturer large and small that can contribute more efficiently to this effort will help us all save more lives faster.”

Jonathan Rennert, CEO of ZOLL Medical Corporation said: “In just one month, ZOLL quintupled our production of ventilators, on the way to a 25-fold overall increase, to meet the demands of this global crisis. This rapid mobilization to save lives puts tremendous strain on the supply chain, so the ability to safely, securely, and quickly find and communicate with qualified suppliers through VentConnect is a game changer – and it will help save lives.”

Tim Hatch, Chief Technology Officer of Stanley Black & Decker, said: “As part of Stanley Black & Decker’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, we are honored to collaborate with AdvaMed and AIA on the VentConnect.org website as we strive to leverage our global manufacturing and supply chain to help companies produce critical ventilators, respirators and other medical devices to support our nation’s citizens and to protect our brave medical professionals.”

Ventilator manufacturers can sign up on the VentConnect site and create secure spreadsheets identifying parts and components that are in short supply. Suppliers wishing to help complete a brief application on their company’s capacity and materials. Manufacturers can review supplier applications and decide whether to share their supply list needs. The manufacturer and supplier can then separately choose whether to enter an agreement to provide the needed materials.

While the immediate objective of the new platform is to support the production of ventilators and vent-critical devices that may have parts and materials constraints, the platform – VentConnect.org – may serve to address additional challenges that may arise related to ventilator logistics, distribution, or other operational needs.

AdvaMed member companies produce the medical devices, diagnostic products and health information systems that are transforming health care through earlier disease detection, less invasive procedures and more effective treatments. AdvaMed members range from the largest to the smallest medical technology innovators and companies. For more information, visit www.advamed.org.

