ADROSONIC and Riversand Partner to Deliver Cloud-native MDM and PIM Solutions for the Insurance Industry

MUMBAI, India & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital Consulting firm ADROSONIC, today announced a strategic partnership with Riversand, a US-based multidomain Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution provider, to develop and deliver cloud-native MDM and PIM solutions with rapid deployment to Insurance markets, specifically in the UK and the USA.


Recognised as the only Visionary by Gartner in its Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management, Riversand has disrupted the traditional PIM and MDM markets. ADROSONIC will leverage its Insurance domain knowledge and success in the UK Insurance market with Riversand’s technology to create strategic and competitively advantageous solutions for its clients. Beyond Insurance, ADROSONIC’s depth includes other domains such as Manufacturing.

“ADROSONIC's strong domain knowledge within Insurance, Manufacturing and Social Welfare organisations is unparalleled in Europe and the US,” said Jasleen Ahluwalia, vice president of Business Development at Riversand. “Their extensive experience in delivering multiple complex data projects, combined with their expertise in Quality Assurance and Automation and fast implementation, will benefit customers and help them realize better competitive value.”

“Riversand’s intuitive, 100 percent cloud-native MDM and PIM solution caters to both B2B and B2C markets. When coupled with ADROSONIC’s domain knowledge and expertise in handling complex data projects and comprehensive delivery methodology, this promises cost efficiency and quicker time-to-value, thus lowering the total cost of ownership for the business,” said Mr. Mayank, CEO and MD at ADROSONIC. “Organisations going through a digital transformation journey are looking for MDM solutions that can be integrated with their cloud-first strategy and our combined efforts fit perfectly with their needs.”

About Riversand

Riversand’s cloud-native master data management solutions are designed to support customers’ digital transformation journeys through improved business agility, faster adoption and improved collaboration across the enterprise. Driving data to experiences, Riversand has a vision of helping companies know their customers better, move products faster, automate processes, mitigate risk and run their businesses smarter. Visit https://Riversand.com for more information and follow us @RiversandMDM on Twitter and Riversand on LinkedIn.

About ADROSONIC

ADROSONIC is an innovative, business-focused Digital consulting firm empowering organisations with a complete framework of IT Solutions and Services. A trusted partner for both service and product-based companies, ADROSONIC has a global presence with offices in India, UK and the USA. Possessing competencies in the fields of Robotic Process Automation, Data Analytics, CRM services, Application Services, Digital Quality Assurance and Software Testing, ADROSONIC strives to pave the Digital Roadmap for emerging and traditional business organisations. Reach out to us at www.adrosonic.com and follow us on @adrosonic on Twitter and ADROSONIC on LinkedIn.


Contacts

ADROSONIC Contact:
Wanpherlin Shangpliang
wanpherlin.shangpliang@adrosonic.com

Riversand Contact:
Ilana Friedman
pr@riversand.com

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on ADROSONIC and Riversand Partner to Deliver Cloud-native MDM and PIM Solutions for the Insurance Industry

