Adobe to Host Annual Meeting of Stockholders Virtually
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced that it will host its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 9 a.m. Pacific Time. In light of the evolving COVID-19 situation, Adobe will hold its Annual Stockholder meeting virtually. The company is ensuring necessary measures to protect the health and wellbeing of the company’s employees and stockholders. The 2020 Annual Meeting will be held via live webcast only and will be available at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ADBE2020.
As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, stockholders are able to participate if:
- They were stockholders as of the close of business on Feb. 12, 2020.
- They hold a legal proxy for the 2020 Annual Meeting.
To be admitted to the 2020 Annual Meeting, enter the control number found on the proxy card, voting instructions form or the notice that was previously received.
