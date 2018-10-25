Adobe Says It Has Reached Gender Pay Parity

SAN JOSE –Adobe, one of the world’s leading software companies, said it has delivered on its commitment to pay parity between women and men globally across nearly 40 countries.

Adobe — maker of Photoshop and Acrobat software — defines pay parity as ensuring that employees in the same job and location are paid fairly to one another, regardless of their gender or ethnicity. As a core element of its gender pay parity initiative, the company analyzed its employees’ pay within job families and location, and then made a small number of adjustments to employees’ pay based on that review. These global pay adjustments, including those previously made in the United States and India, impacted less than five percent of Adobe employees and less than 0.2 percent of global payroll costs.

“Diversity is about valuing the unique life experience that every employee brings to work every day,” said Shantanu Narayen, president and CEO, Adobe. “I’m proud that we’ve taken this important step toward fair recognition of all our people’s contributions—achieving this milestone is fundamental to who we are.”

“We’re proud to continue creating a culture that fairly rewards and recognizes the contributions of all our employees across the globe,” said Donna Morris, executive vice president of Customer & Employee Experience, Adobe. “Adobe is leading the industry by demonstrating that what is good for employees is good for business, and we hope this inspires other companies to embrace this type of equality.”

In December 2017, Adobe announced U.S. gender pay parity, followed by India pay parity in January 2018. In 2016, Adobe announced pay parity between white and non-white employees in the U.S. Adobe is committed to maintaining pay parity through its hiring, acquisition integration and annual pay review processes.