Adobe Reports Record Revenue

Strong Demand Across Creative Cloud and Document Cloud Drives Net New Digital Media ARR of $443 Million

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights

Adobe achieved record quarterly revenue of $3.13 billion in its second quarter of fiscal year 2020, which represents 14 percent year-over-year growth. Diluted earnings per share was $2.27 on a GAAP basis, and $2.45 on a non-GAAP basis.

Digital Media segment revenue was $2.23 billion, which represents 18 percent year-over-year growth. Creative revenue grew to $1.87 billion and Document Cloud revenue was $360 million. Digital Media Annualized Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) grew to $9.17 billion exiting the quarter, a quarter-over-quarter increase of $443 million. Creative ARR grew to $7.93 billion, and Document Cloud ARR grew to $1.24 billion.

Digital Experience segment revenue was $826 million, representing 5 percent year-over-year growth. Digital Experience subscription revenue was $707 million, representing 8 percent year-over-year growth. Digital Experience subscription revenue, excluding Advertising Cloud revenue, grew 18 percent year-over-year.

GAAP operating income in the second quarter was $1.02 billion, and non-GAAP operating income was $1.34 billion. GAAP net income was $1.10 billion, and non-GAAP net income was $1.19 billion.

Cash flows from operations was $1.18 billion.

Remaining Performance Obligation exiting the quarter was $9.92 billion.

Adobe repurchased approximately 2.6 million shares during the quarter.

Executive Quotes

“Adobe’s strategy to empower customers to create the world’s content, automate critical document processes and enable enterprises to engage with their customers digitally, drove record revenue in Q2,” said Shantanu Narayen, president and CEO, Adobe. “The tectonic shift towards ‘all things digital’ across all customer segments globally will serve as a tailwind to our growth initiatives as we emerge from this crisis.”

"Adobe delivered another quarter of record revenue and expanding profitability despite the challenging environment, demonstrating the resiliency of our business model," said John Murphy, executive vice president and CFO, Adobe. “We drove record Digital Media net new ARR for Q2, highlighting how mission-critical creative and document solutions are in engaging remotely.”

Advertising Cloud Update

Adobe also announced that given the macroeconomic environment, it significantly accelerated in Q2 its previously stated strategy of eliminating low-margin Advertising Cloud transaction-driven offerings. The company will continue to offer its Advertising Cloud software solutions. The macroeconomic environment and this strategic shift impacted Advertising Cloud targeted revenue in Q2 by approximately $50 million.

Adobe Provides Third Quarter Financial Targets

Adobe today is providing third quarter financial targets factoring current macroeconomic conditions, continued impacts of the pandemic, typical Q3 summer seasonality and its updated strategy for Advertising Cloud.

The following table summarizes Adobe’s third quarter fiscal year 2020 targets.

Total revenue Approximately $3.15 billion Digital Media segment revenue Approximately 16 percent year-over-year growth Digital Media annualized recurring revenue (ARR) Approximately $340 million of net new ARR Digital Experience segment revenue Flat year-over-year Digital Experience subscription revenue ~5% year-over-year growth ~14% year-over-year growth

(excluding Advertising Cloud) Tax rate GAAP: ~10 percent Non-GAAP: ~10 percent Share count ~485 million shares Earnings per share GAAP: ~$1.78 Non-GAAP: ~$2.40

In light of the macroeconomic environment and the strategic shifts for Advertising Cloud, Adobe is withdrawing the annual fiscal 2020 targets provided in December 2019.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those related to business momentum, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations, market trends, customer success, revenue, profitability, operating margin, seasonality, annualized recurring revenue, non-operating other expense, tax rate on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, earnings per share on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, and share count, all of which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure to compete effectively, failure to develop, acquire, market and offer products and services that meet customer requirements, introduction of new technology, information security and privacy, potential interruptions or delays in hosted services provided by us or third parties, macroeconomic conditions and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, risks associated with cyber-attacks, complex sales cycles, risks related to the timing of revenue recognition from our subscription offerings, fluctuations in subscription renewal rates, failure to realize the anticipated benefits of past or future acquisitions, failure to effectively manage critical strategic third-party business relationships, changes in accounting principles and tax regulations, uncertainty in the financial markets and economic conditions in the countries where we operate, and other various risks associated with being a multinational corporation. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer to Adobe’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year 2019 ended Nov. 29, 2019, and Adobe's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q issued in fiscal year 2020.

The financial information set forth in this press release reflects estimates based on information available at this time. These amounts could differ from actual reported amounts stated in Adobe’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for our quarter ended May 29, 2020, which Adobe expects to file in June 2020. Adobe assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update these forward-looking statements.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In millions, except per share data; unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 29, 2020 May 31, 2019 May 29, 2020 May 31, 2019 Revenue: Subscription $ 2,874 $ 2,456 $ 5,699 $ 4,761 Product 128 153 271 323 Services and support 126 135 249 261 Total revenue 3,128 2,744 6,219 5,345 Cost of revenue: Subscription 317 296 672 585 Product 9 9 16 21 Services and support 89 102 179 199 Total cost of revenue 415 407 867 805 Gross profit 2,713 2,337 5,352 4,540 Operating expenses: Research and development 532 476 1,064 941 Sales and marketing 901 849 1,758 1,630 General and administrative 224 219 495 435 Amortization of intangibles 40 43 82 90 Total operating expenses 1,697 1,587 3,399 3,096 Operating income 1,016 750 1,953 1,444 Non-operating income (expense): Interest expense (28 ) (40 ) (61 ) (81 ) Investment gains (losses), net — (1 ) (3 ) 43 Other income (expense), net 12 2 30 7 Total non-operating income (expense), net (16 ) (39 ) (34 ) (31 ) Income before income taxes 1,000 711 1,919 1,413 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (100 ) 78 (136 ) 106 Net income $ 1,100 $ 633 $ 2,055 $ 1,307 Basic net income per share $ 2.28 $ 1.30 $ 4.26 $ 2.68 Shares used to compute basic net income per share 481 488 482 488 Diluted net income per share $ 2.27 $ 1.29 $ 4.23 $ 2.65 Shares used to compute diluted net income per share 485 492 486 493

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions; unaudited) May 29, 2020 November 29, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,044 $ 2,650 Short-term investments 1,307 1,527 Trade receivables, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $22 and $10, respectively 1,366 1,535 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 932 783 Total current assets 6,649 6,495 Property and equipment, net 1,387 1,293 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 489 — Goodwill 10,695 10,691 Other intangibles, net 1,535 1,721 Deferred income taxes 231 — Other assets 617 562 Total assets $ 21,603 $ 20,762 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade payables $ 289 $ 209 Accrued expenses 1,303 1,399 Debt — 3,149 Deferred revenue 3,321 3,378 Income taxes payable 166 56 Operating lease liabilities 85 — Total current liabilities 5,164 8,191 Long-term liabilities: Debt 4,114 989 Deferred revenue 140 123 Income taxes payable 503 616 Deferred income taxes 107 140 Operating lease liabilities 498 — Other liabilities 196 173 Total liabilities 10,722 10,232 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock — — Additional paid-in-capital 6,892 6,504 Retained earnings 16,428 14,829 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (195 ) (188 ) Treasury stock, at cost (12,244 ) (10,615 ) Total stockholders’ equity 10,881 10,530 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 21,603 $ 20,762

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions; unaudited) Three Months Ended May 29, 2020 May 31, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,100 $ 633 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion 188 188 Stock-based compensation 227 204 Unrealized investment (gains) losses, net (1 ) 2 Other non-cash adjustments (137 ) 9 Changes in deferred revenue (154 ) (84 ) Changes in other operating assets and liabilities (39 ) 157 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,184 1,109 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases, sales and maturities of short-term investments, net 176 100 Purchases of property and equipment (96 ) (85 ) Purchases and sales of long-term investments, intangibles and other assets, net — (5 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 80 10 Cash flows from financing activities: Purchases of treasury stock (850 ) (750 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards, net of proceeds from treasury stock re-issuances (53 ) (22 ) Other financing activities, net 2 — Net cash used for financing activities (901 ) (772 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (7 ) (3 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 356 344 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,688 1,739 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 3,044 $ 2,083

Non-GAAP Results (In millions, except per share data) The following table shows Adobe’s GAAP results reconciled to non-GAAP results included in this release. Three Months Ended May 29, 2020 May 31, 2019 February 28, 2020 Operating income: GAAP operating income $ 1,016 $ 750 $ 937 Stock-based and deferred compensation expense 227 204 214 Amortization of intangibles 92 96 94 Non-GAAP operating income $ 1,335 $ 1,050 $ 1,245 Net income: GAAP net income $ 1,100 $ 633 $ 955 Stock-based and deferred compensation expense 227 204 214 Amortization of intangibles 92 96 94 Investment (gains) losses, net — 1 3 Income tax adjustments (232 ) (33 ) (159 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 1,187 $ 901 $ 1,107 Diluted net income per share: GAAP diluted net income per share $ 2.27 $ 1.29 $ 1.96 Stock-based and deferred compensation expense 0.47 0.41 0.44 Amortization of intangibles 0.19 0.20 0.19 Investment (gains) losses, net — — 0.01 Income tax adjustments (0.48 ) (0.07 ) (0.33 ) Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 2.45 $ 1.83 $ 2.27 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share 485 492 488

The following table shows Adobe's second quarter fiscal year 2020 GAAP tax rate reconciled to the non-GAAP tax rate included in this release.

Second Quarter

Fiscal 2020 Effective income tax rate: GAAP effective income tax rate (10.0 ) % Trading structure change 22.5 Income tax adjustments (1.0 ) Stock-based and deferred compensation expense (1.1 ) Amortization of intangibles (0.4 ) Non-GAAP effective income tax rate 10.0 %

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Targets

(Shares in millions)

The following table shows Adobe's third quarter fiscal year 2020 GAAP earnings per share target reconciled to the non-GAAP financial target included in this release.

Third Quarter

Fiscal 2020 Diluted net income per share: GAAP diluted net income per share $ 1.78 Stock-based and deferred compensation expense 0.50 Amortization of intangibles 0.19 Income tax adjustments (0.07 ) Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 2.40 Shares used to compute diluted net income per share 485

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adobe continues to provide all information required in accordance with GAAP, but believes evaluating its ongoing operating results may not be as useful if an investor is limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Adobe uses non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Adobe's management does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adobe presents such non-GAAP financial measures in reporting its financial results to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate Adobe's operating results. Adobe believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. This allows institutional investors, the analyst community and others to better understand and evaluate our operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management.

Adobe's management believes it is useful for itself and investors to review, as applicable, both GAAP information as well as non-GAAP measures, which may exclude items such as stock-based and deferred compensation expenses, restructuring and other charges, amortization of intangibles, investment gains and losses, the related tax impact of all of these items, income tax adjustments, and the income tax effect of the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments from the provision for income taxes. Adobe uses these non-GAAP measures in order to assess the performance of Adobe's business and for planning and forecasting in subsequent periods. Whenever such a non-GAAP measure is used, Adobe provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed above.

