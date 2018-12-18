Adobe Reports Record 2018 Revenue

Adobe reported record financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 ended Nov. 30, 2018.

In the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018, Adobe had record quarterly revenue of $2.46 billion, which represents 23 percent year-over-year growth. In fiscal year 2018, Adobe achieved record annual revenue of $9.03 billion, for 24 percent year-over-year growth.

Adobe had $7.9 billion in subscription revenue for fiscal 2018. Net income for the year was $2.59 billion. The company has more than $3.2 billion in cash and short-term investments.

“Adobe achieved record revenue of greater than $9 billion and delivered outstanding earnings performance in fiscal 2018,” said Shantanu Narayen, president and CEO, Adobe. “In 2018 we made significant investments across our product portfolio, entered new markets, and made strategic acquisitions which we believe will fuel continued top and bottom-line performance.”

“We finished the year strong with record results across the board, meeting or exceeding all of our annual and quarterly targets which did not include Marketo,” said John Murphy, executive vice president and CFO, Adobe. “We’re excited to add Marketo and the expanded market opportunity it provides. We look forward to delivering strong revenue growth, accelerating earnings growth and healthy margin expansion during fiscal 2019.”

Adobe acquired Marketo, Inc. on Oct. 31, 2018, which added approximately $21 million of revenue in the fourth quarter.