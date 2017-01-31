Adobe Releases Apps Optimized for Chromebooks

Adobe is unveiling new Creative Cloud apps for Chromebooks and education that will start rolling out for free download, giving students using Chromebooks the tools they need to be more creative. Using the classroom environment to learn how to problem solve and develop creative skills by using technology is more important than ever for the future workforce, per results of a global GEN Z study by Adobe on student and teacher learning perspectives.

Over the past year, the use of Chromebooks has steadily grown in education – sales are flourishing in Europe, and they are now a market leader in North America. School administrators can approve and push Adobe apps on select managed Chromebooks by using the Google Admin console. Schools can expect an additional wave of Adobe apps to be launched later this year.

“The popularity of Chromebooks in the classroom has exploded, and we’re thrilled to offer students access to Adobe tools on these devices, allowing them to learn the way they do best – by doing and creating,” said Mark Rupert, Senior Director of Education at Adobe. “As a company, our goal is to empower every student to be a lifelong creator and having our free mobile apps on Chromebooks will help us reach millions more students who can bring their ideas to life.”

The release of the new apps underscores Adobe’s dedication to enabling creativity in the classroom and delivering software and solutions across devices. Students and teachers agree that technology provides more digital tools and outlets for creativity, according to the Adobe study “Gen Z in the Classroom: Creating the Future.”1 The research found that 78 percent of students between the ages of 11 and 17 from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Germany and 88 percent of their teachers see creativity as essential to students’ future careers. A staggering 90 percent of students and 76 percent of teachers view technology as key to their career preparedness. In addition, 90 percent of Gen Z students say they are better prepared for the future given how well they understand technology.

To support the importance of creativity and technology in the classroom, Adobe is releasing the updated Creative Cloud apps that capitalize on Chromebook’s strengths – speed and simplicity – making these devices ideal for students to use in and out of the classroom. The family of applications launching in the coming weeks are:

Photoshop Mix

Lightroom Mobile

Illustrator Draw

Photoshop Sketch

Adobe Comp CC

Creative Cloud Mobile

“Having access to free creative tools like Adobe’s on Chromebooks allows for much more creative freedom for students with different learning styles or talents to shine,” said Nicole Dalesio, Teacher and Teacher on Special Assignment (ToSA) for the Los Gatos-Saratoga Union High School District, CA. “It gives them an opportunity to demonstrate their learning in a much more powerful way. Now all students can get the skills they need to create and share in a digital world.”