Adobe Adds New Updates to Document Cloud

SAN JOSE — Adobe has introduced major advancements in Adobe Document Cloud to transform what’s possible with PDF files. With more than 200 billion PDFs opened in Adobe products last year alone, the company says PDFs have become the currency of modern work, communicating information from contracts, textbooks, financial statements and creative designs to everything in between.

This month, Adobe has revealed an all-new Adobe Acrobat DC with a central document hub and connected mobile apps that reimagine the way people create, share and interact with PDFs across devices. Innovations include a new service for streamlined document reviews, touch-enabled editing on tablets and new Adobe Sensei-powered functionality that puts artificial intelligence to work for users of Adobe Scan and Acrobat DC, automating repetitive tasks and saving time. With a subscription to Acrobat DC, people have all the latest updates and innovations at their fingertips. And subscribers to Acrobat DC and Adobe Creative Cloud members can now easily send documents for signature with Adobe Sign built into the apps they use every day.

Subscription rates for Acrobat DC start at $12.99 per month prepaid annually for individual users and $14.99 per month prepaid for pro users.

“Adobe Acrobat DC is the gold standard for today’s mobile and connected workforce,” said Bryan Lamkin, executive vice president and general manager, Digital Media, Adobe. “With this powerful release, we’ve created a modern PDF platform that enables people to scan, sign, edit, share and review content quickly and easily wherever work takes them.”

New PDF Share and Review Services

Adobe is reinventing the content review process with new services in Acrobat DC that are designed to share documents and collect feedback between any number of reviewers, across any device. Now you can quickly share a PDF and keep track of who has seen it or circulate content with any number of reviewers and set automatic reminders to keep approvals on schedule. Reviewers can easily comment and resolve feedback within the PDF itself, eliminating countless emails and driving a more efficient process.

Reimagined Acrobat DC Home View

A completely redesigned Home view across the Acrobat DC desktop app, Acrobat Reader mobile app and the all-new Adobe Document Cloud web app acts as a central hub for all PDF activity, providing a single view into status updates on incoming and outgoing tasks, like documents that have been shared with you for review or that need your signature. With Acrobat Pro DC, you can stay on top of your critical work and take action from anywhere, whether you need to review a report on your phone, edit a proposal on your tablet or add comments to a presentation in your browser.

Scan to Digital, Edit on Tablets and Sign from Anywhere

All-new mobile PDF experiences are here with new versions of the Acrobat Reader mobile app and Adobe Scan. Now users can get more done with PDFs when working on mobile, including full editing on tablets and e-signatures built into Acrobat DC. Now you can:

Scan Business Cards in Multiple Languages : Use Adobe Scan to quickly turn business cards into mobile contacts in five new languages – French, German, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish. Adobe Sensei recognizes contact information – like name, email and phone number – and scans multiple business cards at once, creating new contacts in your smartphone or tablet.

: Use Adobe Scan to quickly turn business cards into mobile contacts in five new languages – French, German, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish. Adobe Sensei recognizes contact information – like name, email and phone number – and scans multiple business cards at once, creating new contacts in your smartphone or tablet. Recognize and Fill Forms: Take advantage of form field recognition, powered by Adobe Sensei, in Acrobat DC desktop, Acrobat Reader mobile and the Document Cloud web app to fill out and sign forms faster. Adobe Sensei analyzes documents to recognize the field type, size and position so that users can just tap and type content without having to change tools manually or align text in field boxes.

Take advantage of form field recognition, powered by Adobe Sensei, in Acrobat DC desktop, Acrobat Reader mobile and the Document Cloud web app to fill out and sign forms faster. Adobe Sensei analyzes documents to recognize the field type, size and position so that users can just tap and type content without having to change tools manually or align text in field boxes. Edit on Tablets with Touch-Enabled PDF: Acrobat Pro DC mobile users can now edit PDFs from their iOS or Android tablets with the same powerful functionality that they have on their desktops. Users can change text, format and edit, or add, rotate and resize images within a PDF all with the touch of a finger.

Acrobat Pro DC mobile users can now edit PDFs from their iOS or Android tablets with the same powerful functionality that they have on their desktops. Users can change text, format and edit, or add, rotate and resize images within a PDF all with the touch of a finger. Sign from Anywhere: Adobe Sign is built directly into the new Acrobat DC and Acrobat Reader, including a completely redesigned and simplified way to send documents for signature in Acrobat DC. And using Acrobat Reader, hundreds of millions of people can now electronically sign PDFs no matter which surface they are working on.

Availability

New Adobe Acrobat DC tools and services are available now with a subscription to Acrobat DC. *Adobe Creative Cloud members who subscribe to the All Apps plan also get Adobe Acrobat DC.