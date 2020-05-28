Adesis Announces Helen Stimson as Chief Operating Officer

NEW CASTLE, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$OLED #COO--Adesis, Inc., a leading contract research organization (CRO) supporting the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq:OLED), today announced that Helen Stimson has been appointed Chief Operating Officer. Stimson brings to the position a wealth of knowledge in the biotech and life science sectors, advising on business development and transformation, strategic planning and marketing on a state, national and global level. She will join Adesis on June 1, 2020 and lead the operational, sales and marketing aspects of the CRO business.

“It is with great pleasure to announce that Helen Stimson is joining Adesis,” said Andrew Cottone, Ph.D., President of Adesis, Inc. “Adesis has built a strong reputation as a strategic scientific partner with more than 20 years of chemistry and technical prowess. As a seasoned executive with a robust business and science background, I believe Helen will be an excellent addition to our team to help spearhead Adesis to its next phase of growth.”

Prior to joining Adesis, Stimson was CEO of Delaware Bioscience Association. She also held an Executive leadership post at Agilent Technologies, a laboratory instrument maker, running its global consumables division.

“I look forward to contributing to the amazing growth and enabling core competencies of Adesis,” said Stimson. “Adesis is well-known and respected as a leader in chemical research for transforming ideas on a whiteboard into developmental and commercial compounds. I have admired Adesis’ talented people and brilliant work for some time, and am excited to help build upon the company’s solid foundation and positive momentum alongside its employees, partners and customers.”

About Adesis, Inc.

As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal Display Corporation, Adesis, Inc. is a contract research organization (CRO) supporting the pharma, biotech, catalysis and a number of other industries. The CRO specializes in organic and organometallic synthesis, in milligrams to multi-kilogram quantities. Adesis has a business model of providing clients with organic chemistry services in three areas: early stage research, scale up and development, and specialty manufacturing. With over 20 years of success and approximately 100 chemists with extensive industry and professional experience, Adesis supports companies in various industries with small molecule organic chemistry expertise. Adesis provides a range of services that can supplement research and development efforts. It can also act as a specialty manufacturer to reinforce supply chains and protect sensitive intellectual property. To learn more about Adesis, please visit http://adesisinc.com/.

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com.

