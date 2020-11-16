Adelphic Strengthens Identity Resolution Capabilities, Integrates with Adstra

New Partnership Brings Scalable Identity-Based Matching Capabilities

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adelphic®, a Viant people-based DSP for omnichannel advertising, is expanding its already robust data footprint by announcing its identity based partnership with Adstra, the first Data Bureau designed to help marketers orchestrate the application of data to all dimensions of their efforts. Adstra direct match audiences are now available in a self-service environment across Adelphic’s omnichannel DSP.

With this identity-based integration, Adelphic clients now have access to Adstra’s entire syndicated audience taxonomy and can create custom audience segments as well. This integration adds depth in the automotive, B2B, healthcare and travel verticals, to name a few. In addition, Adelphic will be an initial launch partner for Adstra’s new HIPAA compliant medical and prescription claims-based pharma offering going live by the end of year. As part of this integration, Adelphic customers can also better target audiences and improve measurement and transparency as the advertising industry heads towards a cookie-less future.

“Adelphic is excited to be one of very few Direct Match DSP’s with Adstra,” said Jon Schulz, chief marketing officer, Viant Technology. “This integration directly aligns with our identity resolution strategy, and we provide our clients access to large, scaled audiences to better inform their campaigns. Adstra had one of the highest identity direct matches we’ve seen recently, and we are thrilled to have them on board.”

“We are happy to integrate with Adelphic to accommodate their advertiser’s demand for data,” said Rick Erwin, chief executive officer, Adstra. “With access to over 230 million individuals and 115 million households, brands and agencies can execute their campaigns with more precision, speed, and flexibility. Adelphic provides the ideal omnichannel platform to activate our audience segments.”

About Viant

Viant® is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables ad buyers to plan, buy, and measure their advertising investments. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic®, provides the ability to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio and digital out-of-home. Viant’s Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices, and is combined with access to more than 12,000 audience attributes from more than 60 people-based data partners. Viant is an Inc. Best Places to Work award winner. To learn more, visit viantinc.com and adelphic.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Adstra

Adstra is the new data model for the data-driven enterprise. Adstra comprises a comprehensive suite of portable data and identity solutions, offered via an all-inclusive subscription-based model that liberates brands to realize the incremental value from their data without worrying about incremental costs. No other data provider bridges the gaps between PII and anonymized data with the same speed, flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and frictionless portability across all media. To learn more, visit Adstradata.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

Media

FINN Partners for Viant

Erica McDonald

732.713.2354

Viant@Finnpartners.com