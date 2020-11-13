BusinessWire

Adaptec Solutions Completes Key Acquisition of Integrated Solutions

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#automation--Adaptec Solutions is pleased to announce the acquisition of Memphis-based Integrated Solutions.


Adaptec Solutions is a leading integrator, distributor and aftermarket service provider for materials handling and automation solutions. Adaptec supports a diverse range of industries including grocery, food and beverage, industrial, automotive, aerospace and medical. Integrating substantial engineering experience with high levels of service allows Adaptec to help customers optimize capacity and improve throughput, resulting in reduced labor costs and safer working environments. For more information about Adaptec, visit their website at www.adaptecsolutions.com.

Integrated Solutions (www.integratedsolutions.com) is a premier supplier of custom engineered to order material handling equipment with deep experience in complex conveyor solutions. Adaptec Solutions’ president and CEO, Andrew Creathorn, says of the acquisition, “Integrated Solutions fits perfectly with our growth strategy providing us with even more capability and knowledge of applications in key growth end markets, along with an attractively located facility that further enhances our geographic reach.” Creathorn further adds, “This acquisition will give customers access to a broader product/services portfolio, and expanded Integrated Solutions capability, while moving our company significantly closer towards our objective of being a full-service company. Our goal is to grow our business by providing our respective customers with the benefits of our combined capability and shared commitment to superior customer service.”


