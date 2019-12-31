Adam Sandler’s Murder Mystery Is Top Netflix Movie

Murder Mystery, a movie starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, was the most popular show or movie watched on Netflix over the past year in the U.S. Murder Mystery was released exclusively on Netflix on June 14, 2019 and not in movie theaters.

According to a list released by Netflix, Murder Mystery was No. 1 and followed by the series Stranger Things 3, 6 Underground, The Incredibles 2 and the Irishman. The full top 10 list is below:

Netflix reported more than 60 million paid subscribers in the U.S. at the end of the third quarter and over 158 million worldwide.