ACRO Members Heed the UK Government’s Call for Volunteers in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Brexit--In an effort to fight the global COVID-19 pandemic, over 150 employees from clinical research and technology organizations have volunteered to support United Kingdom government COVID-19 testing centres. These clinically-qualified volunteers will work on-site to administer throat and nasal swab tests and assist with centre operations.

Volunteer participation is a result of a request made by the UK government to the Association of Clinical Research Organizations (ACRO). ACRO represents companies that conduct and support clinical trials around the world and is an ideal conduit for recruiting qualified volunteers.

“We are honored to join public health workers, pharmaceutical companies and universities who have been steadily increasing testing capacity in the UK,” said Alistair Macdonald, ACRO Chair and CEO, Syneos Health. “Testing is critical to recovery, and ACRO member companies are committed to bringing forward expertise to support these efforts and keep our communities safe and moving forward.”

ACRO’s work to address the global pandemic extends beyond testing initiatives, including conducting clinical trials to identify vaccines and anti-viral therapies to treat COVID-19.

“Our clinical research and technology member companies are supporting trials in real-time to address this global public health outbreak,” shared Doug Peddicord, ACRO’s Executive Director. “We remain committed to assisting our members in their efforts to collaborate with biopharmaceutical companies, regulators, and other entities to develop vaccines and anti-viral therapies to prevent, diagnose, and treat COVID-19.”

As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, ACRO and its member companies will continue to support volunteer and clinical development efforts to advance human health every day.

About ACRO

The Association of Clinical Research Organizations (ACRO) represents companies that provide a variety of specialized services that support the development of new pharmaceuticals, biologics and medical devices. Through its member companies, ACRO helps improve the quality, efficiency and safety of biomedical research. ACRO member companies employ more than 130,000 professionals worldwide and conduct research in more than 100 countries.

