Acoustic Recognized as a Multichannel Marketing Hubs Leader by Gartner

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acoustic – the world’s largest independent marketing cloud - was recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs for May 2020. This is the second recognition by Gartner for Acoustic, which was also positioned in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant as a Leader in September 2019 Magic Quadrant for CRM Lead Management.

Acoustic was recognized among 19 vendors and named in the Leaders quadrant of the Multichannel Marketing Hubs report. Acoustic and its multichannel marketing hub, the Acoustic Marketing Cloud, were evaluated for completeness of vision and ability to execute.

A complimentary copy of the full report is available from the Acoustic website at this link.

“At Acoustic we are committed to helping marketing teams grow their business, aim higher in their cross-channel campaigns and stay focused on the desires of their customers,” said Acoustic CMO Norman Guadagno. “We are thrilled to be recognized by Gartner and believe it validates our position as a leader in the industry, providing marketers with powerful, cloud-based solutions.”

Acoustic focuses exclusively on helping marketers solve their biggest challenges. Its purpose-built solutions provide digital and mobile marketing analytics, content management and personalization tools to more than 3,500 brands spanning industry sectors and 70+ countries. The company’s streamlined, privacy-first open platform connects, dissects and analyzes data from internal and external sources, providing marketers with valuable insights and a completely customized experience.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Acoustic

Acoustic is an independent marketing cloud platform driven by a mission to unleash the brilliance in marketers. Acoustic offers the industry’s leading open marketing ecosystem comprised of intuitive, AI-powered products that are purpose-built for marketers. Acoustic serves an international client base of more than 3,500 brands including Fortune 500 companies, providing digital marketing, marketing analytics, content management, personalization, mobile marketing and marketing automation solutions. Acoustic is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.acoustic.com.

