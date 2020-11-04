ACI Worldwide to Spotlight New Strategy at Virtual Analyst Day on November 10

NAPLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ACI--ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, will host its analyst day on Tuesday, November 10 at 9:00am EST.

In the two-hour virtual event, senior management, including recently appointed president and CEO Odilon Almeida and other new leaders, will spotlight the new ACI strategy as well as provide key updates and market opportunities. Additionally, customers and partners will participate in a panel focused on the global acceleration of real-time payments.

A live audio webcast and content presented at the event may be accessed via https://investor.aciworldwide.com/events/event-details/aci-analyst-day-2020-virtual. To register, please click here or visit: https://events.aciworldwide.com/analystday_2020. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation at the same link listed above.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide powers digital payments for more than 6,000 organizations around the world. More than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries, as well as thousands of global merchants, rely on ACI to execute $14 trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad organizations utilize our bill presentment and payment services. Through our comprehensive suite of software solutions delivered on customers’ premises, through the public cloud or through ACI’s private cloud, we provide real-time payment capabilities and enable the industry’s most complete omni-channel payments experience. To learn more about ACI, please visit www.aciworldwide.com. You can also find us on Twitter @ACI_Worldwide.

