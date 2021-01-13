Acer Debuts New Gaming Notebooks Powered by AMD

Taiwanese computer company Acer has announced new Nitro 5 gaming notebooks, plus new Aspire 5 and 7 notebooks, powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors. The new AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors deliver fast and efficient performance for laptops. With up to 8 cores of processing power, they combine low-power high-bandwidth memory with low power consumption and up to double the data rates achieved by the previous generation of RAM, making them ideal for the new Nitro and Aspire notebooks.

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 Series Laptop GPUs, powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, increase energy efficiency by up to 2x, accelerate performance dramatically and introduce third-generation Max-Q technologies for thin and lightweight designs. GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs deliver stunning ray-traced gaming experiences in Cyberpunk 2077 and other top titles, and enable creators to produce incredible content using hundreds of GPU-accelerated apps.

The Acer Nitro 5 is a line of notebooks aimed at casual gamers who are ready for something better. These devices have been painstakingly designed in order to cater to the needs of any PC enthusiast, whether that’s exploring the world’s ever growing catalogue of game titles or editing montages of gameplay.

The Acer Aspire 5 and Aspire 7 lines are notebooks with understated designs, ideal for more conventional users who particularly care about performance, display quality, weight and battery life. The Aspire series is all about providing users with everything necessary to express themselves and their passions.

Acer Nitro 5 – Get Into the Game

Acer’s popular Nitro 5 gaming notebook line gets a significant upgrade with the addition of up to an AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900 HX Mobile Processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 3080 Laptop GPU, a powerful combination ideal for gaming enthusiasts. Rounding out this powerful CPU/GPU combo are two slots for an M.2 PCIe and/or SATA SSD (supporting up to 2TB NVMe SSD / 2TB HDD)[1], up to 32 GB of DDR4 3200 RAM[1] and fast networking via Killer E2600 support and Wi-Fi 6[1]. For gamers who want to get the most bang for their buck, the Nitro 5 contains all the key elements necessary for a no-compromises gaming experience.

The new Nitro 5 notebooks are available with 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch displays, featuring a quad high-definition (QHD) display with a 165 Hz refresh rate or a full high-definition (FHD) display with up to a 360 Hz refresh rate. With a 3 ms response time[2], visuals are clean with minimal ghosting. Acer also kept colors bright with a 300-nit panel that covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut, and made the screen more attractive by boosting its screen-to-body ratio to 80% with narrow 0.27-inch (7.02 mm) bezels[1].

Twin fans, Acer CoolBoost™ technology and four strategically placed exhaust ports keep the Nitro 5 running cool. CoolBoost™ monitors fan speed and increases it when necessary to optimize total performance. Users can monitor and manage the system in real time with NitroSense, giving them control over thermal management, fan speed and more.

Acer Aspire 7 – Powerful Performance and a Slim Design for Power Users on the Go

New models in the Aspire 7 line feature the powerful new AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processor paired with a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU[1], making them ideally suited for the demanding needs of both professionals and enthusiasts. Its sleek understated design will appeal to those who prefer subtle styling, especially when working on the road or at a client’s office.

All that power is housed in a chassis weighing just 4.73 lbs (2.15 kg), making it portable enough to work on-the-go without compromising on performance. With up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory[1] and up to a 1 TB PCIe SSD[1], it’s a powerful productivity machine that’s up for a challenge.

It also features the latest connectivity, with USB-C™ for superfast data transfer at up to 5 Gbps. Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) improves average network throughput by up to 3 times[3] and reduces latency by up to 75 percent[4] compared to Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac).

Its slim design includes a stunning FHD 15.6-inch display with a narrow bezel, delivering an 81.61 percent screen-to-body ratio. Acer Color Intelligence™ and Acer ExaColor™ work in tandem to deliver highly accurate visuals. Acer Color Intelligence provides a more brilliant and vivid display with less CPU loading. It dynamically adjusts gamma and saturation in real-time to optimize screen color and brightness without clipping or over-saturation.

Lastly, its thermal design offers multiple cooling modes, ensuring the notebook runs cool and quietly. With a single touch of the shortcut “Fn+F,” the fan speed can be alternated between silent[5], normal or performance.

Acer Aspire 5 – Affordable Performance for Multi-Taskers

The newest Aspire 5 also features powerful new AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors, AMD Radeon™ RX 640 GPUs[1], 24 GB memory and up to a 1 TB M.2 PCIe SSD NVMe[1] and/or up to a 2TB HDD[1]. Amateur bloggers, photographers and students looking for an affordable but powerful device will find the Aspire 5 has what it takes to help them power through a bevy of applications in order to quickly and efficiently handle their multi-tasking needs.

Its slim 0.70-inch (17.95 mm) design and sandblasted aluminum cover give it a sleek polished appearance. Its narrow border design surrounds a 15.6-inch FHD IPS[6] display, which also includes Acer BlueLightShield™ technologies to reduce the emission of potentially harmful blue light.

Like the Aspire 7, it also offers the latest connectivity with USB-C™ for superfast data transfer, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)[3] and a thermal design with multiple cooling modes.

Pricing and Availability

The 15-inch Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) will be available in North America starting in February at $749.99; in EMEA [with a starting configuration of AMD Ryzen 7 Mobile Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and a 512 GB SSD] in February starting at EUR 1,299; and in China in January starting at RMB 6,499.

The 17-inch Nitro 5 (AN517-41) will be available in North America in February starting at $849.99; in EMEA [with a starting configuration of AMD Ryzen 7 Mobile Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and a 512 GB SSD] in February starting at EUR 1,299; and in China in January starting at RMB 6,499.

The Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G) will be available in North America in March starting at $749.99; and in EMEA in February starting at EUR 899.

The Acer Aspire 5 (A515-45) will be available in North America in March starting at $549.99; in EMEA in February starting at EUR 699; and in China in January starting at RMB 4,999.