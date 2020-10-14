Accurics Raises $20 Million Venture Funding to Self-Heal Cloud Native Infrastructure

Six-month-old disruptor wins praise and support for unique approach to cloud security and cyber resilience

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AWS--Accurics, the cloud cyber resilience specialist that is enabling resilient, self-healing cloud native infrastructure, today announced $20 million across seed and series A financing raised in the past six months, with Intel Capital leading the Series A and ClearSky leading the seed. Accurics is delivering a powerful solution at a critical time, as cloud-native technologies fuel innovation and power today’s applications. The new investment will support Accurics’ market momentum and help the company continue to develop technology that self-heals cloud native infrastructure by codifying security throughout the development lifecycle.

“We envision a world where organizations can innovate with confidence—and our mission is to fill the gap between benefit and threat by enabling cyber resilience as organizations embrace cloud native infrastructure,” said Accurics Co-founder & CEO Sachin Aggarwal. “We’re gratified by the level of support from investors and customers, and we pledge to continue developing solutions that meet this critical need.”

As more businesses embrace the cloud, cyber resilience becomes increasingly critical. The core security issue with cloud native infrastructure is that it’s programmatically built and provisioned using Infrastructure as Code; the manual approaches to security currently in place can’t keep pace with the high velocity of change. Accurics rises to the challenge with technology that programmatically detects and mitigates risks before infrastructure is provisioned (which dramatically reduces the attack surface from the beginning), monitors the infrastructure in runtime for changes by authorized or malicious users, and programmatically mitigates a variety of risks. Accurics self-heals cloud native infrastructure by codifying security throughout the development lifecycle.

“As cloud breaches continue to increase in velocity and scale, it’s apparent that cloud security techniques must evolve to become programmatic, continuous, and comprehensive,” said Sunil Kurkure, Managing Director at Intel Capital. “Accurics provides these advantages by self-healing cloud infrastructure which is essential to cyber resilience and we are excited to participate in supporting the next phase of the company’s growth.”

Patrick Heim, Partner & CISO, ClearSky said: “ClearSky Security Fund I invests in transformative security solutions. The Accurics approach clearly meets this objective in that it transforms cloud security from being mostly reactive into being proactive, continuous, and integrated into DevOps processes. We believe Accurics has the potential to drastically enhance existing expectations of cloud security.”

In just six months, the company has seen tremendous industry interest in its innovative technology. Accurics champions the belief that protecting cloud native infrastructure requires mitigating risks in Infrastructure as Code (IaC) early in the development lifecycle and maintaining that posture in runtime by eliminating risks from changes. Risks must be identified by monitoring for policy violations, as well as by performing threat modeling to identify potential breach paths; and enabling “self-healing” to remediate and apply fixes.

Satish Grandhi, VP, Fellow & Chief Architect at Pulse Secure, which is used by 80% of the Fortune 500 to deliver secure access solutions for people, devices, things and services said: “We know very well from our work in the cloud that while development efforts build on steady innovation, many aspects of cloud security still rely on legacy tools and strategies. The only true path to cyber resilience in the cloud is to match the programmatic detection of risks with a programmatic response through Infrastructure as Code. This is Accurics’ key differentiator, and it has the potential to greatly raise current standards.”

“Cloud technologies in general have matured much faster than security architectures, and that gap represents a fundamental risk,” said Doug Cahill, Vice President & Group Director, Cybersecurity at Enterprise Strategy Group. “The Accurics approach promises to close that gap with the level of automation required to secure vigorous innovation.”

The funding follows important technology integrations with multi-cloud infrastructure automation software provider HashiCorp, software development platform leader GitHub and DevOps platform provider CircleCI, among others.

Accurics Co-Founder & CTO Om Moolchandani will speak at HashiConf Digital, the online HashiCorp community conference, on Oct. 15 at 3 p.m. PDT in a talk titled “Shifting Threat Modeling to Left: Automated Threat Modeling Using Terraform.” You can find more information at https://hashiconf.com/digital-october/schedule/shifting-threat-modeling-to-left-automated-threat-modeling-using-terraform/.

Accurics specialists will also participate in two HashiConf Lighting Talks:

Jon Jarboe, Developer Advocate will present Security with Sentinel and Accurics today at 10:00-10:15 a.m. PDT

And Cesar Rodriguez, Head of Developer Advocacy will present Security Through Automated Pull Requests on Oct. 15 at 12:05-12:20 p.m. PDT

Accurics will also host a webinar titled “The Future of Cloud Native Security is Self-Healing” on Nov. 5 at 10 am PST. Register to attend at https://bit.ly/3npypYV.

About Accurics

At Accurics™, we envision a world where organizations can innovate in the cloud with confidence. Our mission is to enable cyber resilience through self-healing as organizations embrace cloud native infrastructure. The Accurics platform self-heals cloud native infrastructure by codifying security throughout the development lifecycle. It programmatically detects and resolves risks across Infrastructure as Code before infrastructure is provisioned, and maintains the secure posture in runtime by programmatically mitigating risks from changes. Accurics enables organizations of all sizes to achieve cloud cyber resilience through free cloud-based and open source tools such as Terrascan™.

About Intel Capital

Intel Capital invests in innovative startups targeting artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, datacenter and cloud, 5G, next-generation compute and a wide range of other disruptive technologies. Since 1991, Intel Capital has invested US$12.9 billion in more than 1,582 companies worldwide, and 692 portfolio companies have gone public or participated in a merger. Intel Capital curates thousands of business development introductions each year between its portfolio companies and the Global 2000. For more information on what makes Intel Capital one of the world’s most powerful venture capital firms, visit www.intelcapital.com or follow @Intelcapital.

All names and trademarks are the property of their respective firms.

CONTOS DUNNE COMMUNICATIONS

+1 408-776-1400 (o)

Paula Dunne +1 408-893-8750 (m)

paula@contosdunne.com