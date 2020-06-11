Accellix, the Cell Therapy QC Company Raises $9.5 Million Series D Round

SAN JOSE, Calif. & JERUSALEM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Accellix--Today Accellix, the Cell Therapy QC company, announced a Series D financing round of $9.5 million led by bioMérieux, a world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics for over 55 years. All existing major investors participated in this raise and have also agreed to convert their pre-existing convertible note in the amount of $8.5 million, bringing the company's total funding in this round to $18 million. This latest round of funding will be used to further expand the market reach of the Accellix system for Cell Therapy QC, enabling its customers greater access to the expertise, scale, resources, and technology needed to effectively assess the quality of life saving immunotherapies.

“Companies developing cellular therapies in the area of immuno-oncology and other therapeutic areas understand the need to replace costly and complicated flow cytometry based procedures with an easy to use sample-to-answer system. Being recognized by bioMérieux for our achievements to-date and having access to their vast array of resources and expertise, will help us serve our existing customers while attracting new ones,” said Nir Nimrodi, Accellix Chairman and CEO.

“The Accellix platform eliminates extensive training and complex operational procedures by automating inherent manual complex flow cytometry processes. It provides accurate and immediate flow cytometry results at the point of need, removing the requirement of sending samples out to a central lab. We have been searching for such a platform that will complement our Industry-leading Microbial Quality Control offering and it is our intention to work with Accellix on enabling them to advance their market reach and service and support capabilities,” stated Michael Reynier, bioMérieux Vice President, Healthcare Industries Business Area. “Testing a precious cell therapy product for sterility and for quality, swiftly, accurately and reproducibly, will improve patients’ access to the lifesaving cellular therapies that are currently being developed.”

Mr. Reynier will join the Accellix board effective immediately.

About Accellix: Accellix is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing the Accellix platform to enable its customers in the field of cell and gene therapy to meet their critical QC requirements as they advance life changing therapies benefiting patients worldwide. Accellix empowers its customers by migrating their existing cell assays to the Accellix platform. The Accellix platform is a benchtop cytometer operating and reading capillary cartridges integrated with dry reagents. It provides unmatched reproducibility and ease of use for automated multi-parametric cell analysis. For more information visit www.accellix.com.

