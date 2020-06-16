Accell Unveils New Driver-Less USB-C Docking Stations

Accell’s new Driver-Less USB-C docking stations feature versatility and ease-of-use while expanding the ability to communicate with colleagues and share memories with loved ones

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#5g--Accell, a provider of innovative power products and enhanced connectivity solutions, today announced the company will be expanding its docking station lineup with its new Driver-Less USB-C Universal Dock (P/N: K31G2-001B) and the Driver-Less USB-C Air Dock (P/N: U240B-002K). The Driver-Less USB-C Universal Dock is available with an MSRP of $189.99. The Driver-Less USB-C Air Dock will be available in September 2020 with an MSRP of $139.99.

“With 5G networks enabling larger bandwidth in connecting and sharing data, users will be able to experience greater offerings from their smartphones,” stated Tenny Sin, vice president of sales and marketing, Accell. “From streaming videos to presentations to playing games, Accell’s Driver-Less docks provide easy connectivity from their smartphones to TVs and monitors.”

Accell’s Driver-Less USB-C 3.1 Docking Stations feature versatility and ease-of-use when utilizing multiple screens with mobile devices and laptops. Its Driver-Less technology requires no driver or other software installation, which can cause a wide range of compatibility issues with the latest operating systems.

Ideal for the office, conference rooms, educational facilities, hotels and convention centers, the Driver-Less USB-C Dock features three USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports (10 Gbps max transfer rate), two HDMI ports (supports up to 4K), an Ethernet port, as well as audio jacks. The Driver-Less USB-C Air Dock features three USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports, two HDMI ports and an 87W power delivery charging port. Comparable in size to a smartphone, this docking solution can easily be carried on-the-go. Its compact form and versatile functionality make it the ideal solution for presenting with a mobile device or laptop.

Unlike similar Docking products, the “Accell Driver-Less” app available on the Google Play Store, offers a user-friendly interface to control screen sharing conditions for both landscape and portrait modes for the Android phone user. It also features an option to enable high-performance mode for data-intensive applications, such as streaming and gaming.

Accell’s new Driver-Less USB-C Universal Dock is currently available at bestbuy.7tiv.net/0V0AJ. For more information about it and the Driver-Less USB-C Air Dock, please visit https://www.accellww.com/collections/driver-less-docking-station/products/accell-driver-less-dock.

About ACCELL Corporation

Built on a customer-centric and technologically advanced foundation, Accell is focused on providing user friendly designs, quality products and bringing value to its customers. The company’s product lines span various categories, including innovative IT products, Accell Power products, enhanced connectivity solutions, and the AxFAST EVSE Electric Vehicle Charger family of products. Partnering with our customers, Accell recently launched the USB-C to HDMI 2.0 Adapter that is CEC enabled for the Google Hangouts Meet Kit.

Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, with a large group of dedicated scientists, design engineers, and experienced sales and marketing professionals, as well as a dedicated US-based Support team, Accell is quickly becoming a world leader in delivering high-quality and affordable connectivity and power products.

For more information, please visit https://www.accellww.com.

Megan Saulsbury

Canyon PR

(408) 857-9527

megan@canyonpr.com