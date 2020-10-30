Accelerating Its Investment and Focus on Digital Transformation, Red River Names a New CIO

Sera Gray Promoted to Chief Information Officer

CLAREMONT, N.H. & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red River, a technology transformation company, announced today that Sera Gray has been promoted to be the company’s new Chief Information Officer (CIO) effective immediately.

Gray has worked in multiple roles in her 15 years with Red River, most recently serving as the company’s Vice President of Operations. She has successfully implemented large technology platforms, and boldly championed business process improvements across the full range of Red River’s operations. Gray served as the lead executive for the successful integrations of Red River’s four recent acquisitions: Accunet Solutions, Natoma, Ambonare and CWPS.

“The CIO position is critical to Red River, as we harness the power of technology and information to impact our customers’ business and mission goals and expand our own growth opportunities,” said Alan Dumas, CEO for Red River. “Sera is a poised leader and strategic thinker who is driven, focused and analytical. I’m excited to see how she will push the digital transformation we need to enhance the over-all experience for Red River’s employees, customers and partners.”

As CIO, Gray is tasked with accelerating Red River’s investment and focus on digital transformation and the use of data. She is now responsible for automating, streamlining and securing business functions, information and communication among employees, customers and partners. Gray is already working across the Red River enterprise to understand the company’s digital and data needs, while driving operational efficiencies that are in the service of supporting deeper engagement with all of Red River’s stakeholders.

“I joined Red River 15 years ago and immediately recognized a company with extraordinary potential,” said Gray. “Red River’s corporate culture, growth and performance are nothing short of spectacular. I’m thrilled to be leading at a pivotal time in Red River’s growth trajectory, as we strategically work to better support our employees, customers and partners.”

About Red River

Red River brings together the ideal combination of talent, partners and products to disrupt the status quo in technology and drive success for business and government in ways previously unattainable. Red River serves organizations well beyond traditional technology integration, bringing 25 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in security, networking, analytics, collaboration, mobility and cloud solutions. Learn more at redriver.com.

