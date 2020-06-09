ABBYY Launches Global Initiative Promoting the Development of Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence

Growing Concerns about Digital Ethics and Use of Data for Machine Learning Models Call for Industry-Wide Transparency

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--ABBYY, a Digital Intelligence company, today launched a global initiative to promote the development of trustworthy artificial intelligence (AI) technology. As AI becomes ubiquitous across consumer and enterprise high-value and large-scale uses and more open source tools become available for digitizing data, the ethical use of accessing and training data is imperative.

A growing number of technology leaders expect fair, transparent and ethical AI systems in order to fuel the continued adoption of AI and spur innovation. In fact, by 2025, Gartner estimates 30 percent of large enterprise and government contracts for the purchase of digital products and services that incorporate AI will require the use of explainable and ethical AI. Furthermore, three-fourths of consumers say they won’t buy from unethical companies, while 86% say they’re more loyal to ethical companies. Therefore, ABBYY made public its core guiding principles on developing, maintaining and promoting trustworthy AI technologies and advocates for other technology leaders to do the same.

“Innovation and ethics go hand in hand. As the use of AI proliferates, it is important for technology leaders to adhere to and promote the utilization of technologies that are transparent, fair, unbiased and respect data privacy,” commented Anthony Macciola, Chief Innovation Officer at ABBYY. “By adhering to high standards with regards to the performance, transparency and accuracy of our products, we are able to deliver solutions that have a tremendous impact for our customers.”

ABBYY, whose Digital Intelligence solutions leverage AI technologies including machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), neural networks, and optical character recognition (OCR) to transform data, affirmed its commitment to the following principles and advocates for other leading technology organizations to also commit to trustworthy AI standards:

Incorporating a privacy-by-design principle as an integral part of its software development processes

Protecting confidential customer and partner data

Developing AI technologies that meet or exceed industry standards for performance, accuracy and security

Empowering customers and partners to successfully implement digital transformation in their organizations by delivering solutions that provide a greater understanding of content and processes

Providing visibility into the performance characteristics and metrics of its technologies, as well as providing opportunities for product feedback

Delivering AI technologies that are socially and economically beneficial

Fostering a culture that promotes the ethical use of AI and its social utility

“AI has the power to yield significant social and economic benefit,” continued Macciola. “With ethics in mind, we have the ability to transform the future in a manner that promotes innovation, accelerates technological advancements, and augments human intelligence, creativity and capabilities responsibly.”

To view ABBYY’s guiding principles and approach to adhering to and advocating for trustworthy AI principles, please visit: https://www.abbyy.com/company/trustworthy-ai-policy/.

To learn more about ABBYY’s suite of Digital Intelligence solutions, please visit: https://www.abbyy.com/en-us/.

About ABBYY

ABBYY is a Digital Intelligence company. We provide a Digital Intelligence platform that delivers a complete understanding of business processes and raises organizations’ Digital IQ. Our technologies are used by Fortune 500 companies in finance, insurance, transportation, healthcare and other industries helping them make intelligent business decisions. ABBYY is a global company with offices in 13 countries. For more information, please visit www.abbyy.com/company.

ABBYY and the ABBYY Logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ABBYY Software Ltd. Other product names mentioned herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby recognized.

