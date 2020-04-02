Abbie Buck joins Collective Health as new Chief People Officer

Former Splunk executive to lead People operations; company also bolsters commercial team with new senior leaders in Client Success and Sales

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Collective Health has appointed Abbie Buck as its new Chief People Officer to oversee the company’s people operations and culture across all locations. Collective Health also adds top-tier talent to its commercial organization to support sales and client success teams focused on delivering industry-leading support for Collective Health’s rapidly growing client base. Collective Health supports over 50 businesses across the U.S., including companies like Box, Driscoll’s, Pinterest, Red Bull, and many more.

“Leadership is paramount both in times of growth and in unprecedented external changes; we’re thrilled to continue strengthening Collective Health’s foundation with fresh perspectives from such high-caliber, seasoned executives as these,” said Ali Diab, Co-founder and CEO at Collective Health. “Abbie is an exceptional leader with experience building culture and supporting some of the best companies in the area. Having world-class leaders like Abbie in place has helped us maintain a quality experience for our members, customers, and employees even in turbulent times like what we’re experiencing currently with the COVID-19 crisis.”

Buck brings more than 20 years of experience in developing employee programs to help support growth and shape company culture. Most recently, Buck was VP of Human Resources at Splunk where she spent the last three years helping scale its people programs through a period of rapid growth. Previously, Abbie held senior HR roles at PayPal, eBay, and IBM.

“It’s a privilege to join a company with such an important mission and at such a critical time. While these are certainly unprecedented circumstances, what I have seen of the culture at Collective Health shows true commitment to not only serving members but also supporting one another as colleagues,” said Buck. “I’m excited to help continue to scale the business and its core functions while also helping to shape the culture and support our people to achieve our goals.”

Additionally, the company added two new leaders to its commercial team. Sarah Fitzmaurice will lead Collective Health’s Client Success team as Senior Vice President of Client Success, joining the team in early April and Jamie Parr joined Collective Health in February to oversee national sales as Senior Vice President of Sales. Both Sarah and Jamie are passionate about ushering in a new era of health benefits. They’ve seen the changes in the market, the desire employers have to bring employees a better experience and they welcome the opportunity to shift how our healthcare system functions.

Both Sarah and Jamie are tenured executives in the benefits space and are highly regarded for their out-of-the-box thinking and client-focused approach to delivering world-class benefits. Sarah most recently served as a Partner at Mercer where she led the Northern California market and oversaw its practice with over 200 employees across Health, Career and Wealth business lines. Jamie most recently served as Vice President on Cigna’s National Sales Team for the West Region where he led business development for markets including California, Washington, Colorado, Arizona, and more.

About Collective Health

Collective Health simplifies employee healthcare with an integrated technology solution that makes health insurance work for everyone. With nearly a quarter of a million members and over 50 clients—including Driscoll’s, Pinterest, Red Bull, Restoration Hardware (RH), Zendesk, and more—Collective Health is reinventing the healthcare experience for forward-thinking organizations and their people across the U.S.

Learn more at collectivehealth.com

