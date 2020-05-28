A Place for Mom Partners with Love for the Elderly to Launch Virtual Letters of Love

Encouraging younger generation to join initiative by collaborating with Hoboken Schools to brighten the lives of 1,000 seniors in 100 days

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#aging--A Place for Mom, Inc. (APFM) has partnered with Love for the Elderly to ensure seniors never feel alone by launching a new ‘virtual’ letter sharing initiative with a goal to reach at least 1,000 seniors in the next 100 days.

Virtual letters are a combination of old-fashioned letter writing and personalized video delivery. Through the Virtual Letters of Love Initiative, APFM aims to spark a movement with the small gesture of connection which can make a big difference in the lives of seniors. While APFM is donating monetarily, it is also encouraging its employees and their families to share virtual letters with Love for the Elderly to send to its list of seniors living in communities.

“Acts of kindness and human connection have a significant impact on the well-being of seniors,” said Tatyana Zlotsky, Chief Marketing Officer, APFM. “Love for the Elderly is a great partner for us to inspire others to share uplifting messages with seniors. We are looking forward to our network of communities and others around the country joining us in this effort.”

Many seniors experience loneliness even if they don’t live alone. Love for the Elderly has impacted thousands of lives with its efforts to bridge age barriers and spread kindness with the aging population. Engagement that flows down the generational chain can make people healthier, happier and live longer.

“We're thrilled to be partnering with A Place for Mom to embrace our elders from afar during a time when it's needed most,” said Jacob Cramer, Founder and Executive Director of Love for the Elderly. “A virtual message of hope can brighten someone's day, and love is so important right now.”

To further expand the initiative, ignite a groundswell of participation and instill a desire for the younger generation to connect with seniors, APFM is also collaborating with the Hoboken Public School District.

“Kindness is a fundamental value in the Hoboken Public School District – we remind ourselves of its significance by reciting a kindness pledge daily,” said Sandra Rodriguez-Gomez, Assistant Superintendent of Schools at the Hoboken Board of Education. “And now more than ever, our families feel called upon to make a difference and bring positivity to others. We are excited to partner with APFM and Love for the Elderly, and can’t wait to see what our children create to share with seniors.”

APFM is encouraging senior living communities to sign their residents up to be recipients of letters from Love for the Elderly. Instructions on how to create a virtual letter can be found here.

About Hoboken Public Schools

Hoboken Public Schools is a vibrant and engaging school community serving approximately 3,000 students and their families. Their goal is to prepare confident and resilient graduates who value academic achievement, embrace challenge, honor diversity, appreciate collaboration and respectfully contribute to their local and wider communities.

About Love for the Elderly

Love for the Elderly is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with volunteers from 56 countries with a mission to never let a senior feel alone. They volunteer to spread kindness, respect, and love for the eldest and wisest generation. www.lovefortheelderly.org

About A Place for Mom

A Place for Mom, Inc. is the largest senior living advisory service in North America with a network of 15,000 communities. It operates a trusted online platform that connects families searching for senior care services with experienced advisors for insight-driven and personalized solutions. APFM helps hundreds of thousands of families make the right choice for their loved ones each year. www.aplaceformom.com

Morgan Guthrie, pressinquiry@aplaceformom.com