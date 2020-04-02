A LegitScript Special Report on the Pandemic Reveals Widespread Cybercrime That May Enable the Spread of the COVID-19 Disease

Bogus cures, unapproved drugs, fake or problematic diagnostics, and a variety of scams may dupe consumers into thinking they are immune to or cured of the virus

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#bodybuildingsupplements--LegitScript, the leader in merchant and product certification and monitoring in the e-commerce and payment sectors, has released a special report that highlights the most critical illicit activity occurring online in the midst of the pandemic caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Misleading products that promise to prevent or cure COVID-19 put the public at risk of exacerbating the spread of a disease that has already killed tens of thousands worldwide.

LegitScript’s CEO, John Horton, said stopping these fraudsters has become one of LegitScript’s most urgent priorities. “This is about saving people’s lives,” Horton said. “There are consumers out there who are being duped into purchasing toothpaste, essential oils, or necklaces that they think will protect them, when really they do nothing at all. Worse yet, some people are putting themselves at risk by taking potentially dangerous drugs that have been unapproved to treat the virus.”

The 24-page report highlights the most critical illicit activity LegitScript has been working to track, including:

High-risk domain name registrations

Problematic diagnostics and supplies

Bogus cures and treatments

Rogue internet pharmacy opportunism

Donation scams and nondelivery schemes

Furthermore, the report looks at future trends in cybercrime related to the pandemic that consumers, payment service providers, and e-commerce platforms should be on the lookout for in the coming months.

The full LegitScript report on cybercrime related to the pandemic is available as a free download at legitscript.com/covid19-report.

