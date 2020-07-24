 A Leading Health Plan on the East Coast Reduced Their Quotes to Claims Configuration Processing Timelines by 50% With eBenefitSync™

AURORA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simplify Healthcare, a leading healthcare technology solutions provider, announced that a leading Health Plan on the East Coast was able to automate its end-to-end benefit and claims data setup processing system with eBenefitSyncTM.

The Health Plan was challenged due to disparate legacy systems and manual processes across their account operations unit. Their complicated quotes to claims configuration processes were slow, prone to errors, and took an average of 23-37 calendar days for plans with varying complexity. This affected their business significantly, leading to higher costs and more time in managing the benefit plans, and workflows. After identifying the need for the right technology to assist in redesigning and streamlining their operational processes, the Health Plan decided to implement eBenefitSyncTM.

eBenefitSync™, an automated benefit plan management solution, enabled the Health Plan to achieve zero claims processing errors for its plans and reduce the quotes to claims configuration timelines by 50% to 10 calendar days. The client was now able to achieve faster configuration, accurate audit, and data testing without interruptions. The SaaS-based solution also helped them automate manual claims testing process and gain –

57% savings in non-claims activities.

57% reduction in the average setup time per group.

60% savings in overall quote processing time.

64% savings in the end-to-end group setup time.

67% reduction in the average processing time to setup benefit plans.

71% reduction in the total product configuration time.

They were also able to streamline resource allocation during the peak ‘Open Enrollment season,’ which further helped them optimize the work during peak times. Post the eBenefitSyncTM implementation, they were able to achieve success in standard compliance changes, performance optimization, and enhanced productivity.

eBenefitSyncTM has been a tremendous success, and we have met or exceeded all of our goals! We have gained significant efficiencies while eliminating costly manual errors. We cut the end-to-end group setup time by 64%, and there have been zero claims processing errors from the plan setup.

- Director, Operations.

It is exciting to see the customer get tremendous results from benefit modernization activities. eBenefitSyncTM continues to deliver value in terms of speed, ease of use, and quality. The automation has enabled the customer to focus on business-critical activities like reviews and product innovation while letting the application handle data storage and validation. With eBenefitSyncTM, client can now handle end-to-end benefit plan management with just a few clicks and thus improve speed-to-market.

- Bhaumik Kothari, Senior Director – Client Success, Simplify Healthcare.

eBenefitSyncTM, a leading-edge benefit plan management solution, successfully helped our client accomplish desired outcomes through the automation of their benefit plan management processes. I am delighted that our next-gen platform offered our customer unique capabilities to achieve zero claims processing errors for its plans along with faster turnaround times, performance optimization, and enhanced productivity.

- Mohammed Vaid, CEO and Chief Solution Architect, Simplify Healthcare.

