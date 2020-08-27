8,000 Underrepresented Entrepreneurs Join Ureeka During Covid-19 Pandemic for Business Recovery

Increased Demand Leads to Canada Expansion, Mobile App Launch and New Programs

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ureeka Inc, a community and platform that connects Next Wave Entrepreneurs to the human, financial and technological capital they need to grow and scale their businesses, today announced its expansion into Canada and the launch of its mobile app on iOS. Additionally, the company introduced curated programs and services to help small to midsize businesses (SMBs) recover from the impacts of COVID-19 and accelerate growth.

In just three months, Ureeka’s community membership has grown over 30% as entrepreneurs across industries are seeking guidance on how best to run their businesses in the current economy. The company also administered more than $100M in grants to 15,000 small businesses, nationwide through partnerships such as the Salesforce Care Small Business Grants and WeWork’s grants for Black-owned businesses. Grant recipients across all programs were 52% women and 60% underrepresented entrepreneurs (Black, Latinx, Asian, American Indian, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander) spanning industries such as professional services, manufacturing, restaurants & hospitality, retail & consumer goods. To expand on the impact of grant programs, Ureeka is heavily focused on creating opportunities for corporations who are looking to make a bigger, more sustained impact with underserved founders. To learn more, contact impact@ureeka.biz.

“It has been a rollercoaster over the past couple of months since we launched but I have also been extremely inspired by our members' resilience and ability to pivot resources and funding to keep their businesses not only afloat, but growing,” said Ureeka co-founder Melissa Bradley. “Supporting underserved and overlooked entrepreneurs — marginalized by geography, race, gender, etc. — is critical to the health of the country and Ureeka was built to bring people together to move businesses and the economy forward — and we’re continuing to do that in the face of so much uncertainty.”

Ureeka Canada Targets Innovation for Women and BIPOCs

As Ureeka expands its community into Canada, the company aims to directly address the notoriously risk-averse nature of institutional lenders to accelerate growth of SMBs coast to coast (with a strong mandate on Indigenous entrepreneurs), as well as double down on multiplier industries and digital innovation. The company has hired Joseph Sexsmith, a multiple exit entrepreneur from Toronto who has held leadership and advisory roles with KPMG and McKinsey & Co, and Tracy Duong a global strategist who has advised a range of companies, from start-ups to multinational corporations across Europe and the Americas.

“Canadian entrepreneurs face unique challenges when it comes to starting and growing a business,” said Ureeka Canada co-lead, Joseph Sexsmith. “Bringing Ureeka to Canada allows us to provide support — including financial support — and expertise to underrepresented Canadian entrepreneurs who have historically lacked the access to the funding and resources needed to bring innovative solutions to life.”

Three New Programs Help SMBs Accelerate Recovery

Ureeka launched new programs offering members a range of resources developed by industry and subject matter experts. Current programs include educational series covering key topics, varied coaching programs and tools for driving customer growth. Highlights include:

Strategy Foundation Series: Explores and trains entrepreneurs on proven techniques for establishing a clear mission and vision, how they truly differentiate their offerings and building a process to ruthlessly prioritize their efforts.

Explores and trains entrepreneurs on proven techniques for establishing a clear mission and vision, how they truly differentiate their offerings and building a process to ruthlessly prioritize their efforts. Coaching Circles: Led by industry experts from the fashion, health and beauty, home services and science and technology; these monthly small group training sessions give entrepreneurs the professional and peer guidance they need to succeed. Grouped with like-minded, non-competing business owners, members meet with coaches together to work through challenges and opportunities.

Led by industry experts from the fashion, health and beauty, home services and science and technology; these monthly small group training sessions give entrepreneurs the professional and peer guidance they need to succeed. Grouped with like-minded, non-competing business owners, members meet with coaches together to work through challenges and opportunities. Audits to Drive Best Practices: Ureeka audits allow entrepreneurs to share their information across their website and marketing strategy to receive detailed reports on what adjustments are needed to meet or exceed industry benchmarks

“Having resources available to reference on my own time, yet also being able to ask a coach about my unique situation is incredibly invaluable,” said Dr. Kirsten K. Shepard Ahmed, founder of Pain Stopper's INC. “Ureeka’s Strategy Foundation has allowed me to realign my business and implement the right strategies to achieve a huge milestone – crossing the $100K per month revenue mark.”

Ureeka is currently offering a 3 month trial for Coaching Circles and discounts on audits for all members. New programs will launch next month featuring known industry experts.

New Ureeka iOS App Gives Access to SMBs from Anywhere

The Ureeka App, which is currently available in the US and Canada allows entrepreneurs to access the Ureeka community of resources, coaches and mentors from their mobile devices. Now, entrepreneurs can quickly connect to people and resources to help answer their most pressing questions from anywhere. Join Ureeka and download the app today.

About Ureeka

Ureeka is a community and platform that connects female and minority small business owners – the Next Wave Entrepreneurs – to peers, mentors and coaches; trusted business and technology advice; vetted resources and capital that business owners need to grow and scale. Ureeka is a for-profit business, founded by a diverse team whose expertise ranges from technology and investing to the public sector. The company’s mission centers on creating economic opportunity by igniting the potential of small businesses through a platform of resources and a community of peers and experts. Learn more at https://www.ureeka.biz/. Follow Ureeka on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Kelsey Quickstad

UreekaUS@hotwireglobal.com