6Sense Seeks and Finds $125 Million Investment

SAN FRANCISCO — 6sense , creator of an account engagement platform for businesses, has raised $125 million in Series D funding at a $2.1 billion valuation. D1 Capital Partners led the round with participation from Sapphire Ventures and Tiger Global. Existing investor Insight Partners also participated.

The 6sense platform’s AI and big data architecture sets it apart from existing sales and marketing technologies by unifying silos of data to create a single system of insights and orchestration capabilities. This architecture enables sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts at the right time with a relevant message on any channel.

“Customer conversations are a critical part of our due diligence process, and the feedback from 6sense customers is among the best we’ve heard,” said Dan Sundheim, Founder and Chief Investment Officer at D1 Capital Partners. “Improving revenue results is a goal for every business, but it’s easier said than done. The way 6sense consistently creates value for customers made it clear that they deliver a unique, must-have solution for B2B revenue teams.”

“We’re grateful for our success leading the account-based sales and marketing category—and humbled by the confidence our customers and investors have in 6sense—but our vision has always been bigger and bolder,” said Jason Zintak, CEO of 6sense. “There is an enormous opportunity to redesign the way B2B companies go to market. We believe we have the platform, data, team, and investment partners to be the foundation for B2B revenue technology .”

The company plans to use the new funds in expanding 6sense’s robust data layer; further developing its machine learning-based next-best-action predictions; and continuing to scale its AI-based orchestration capabilities to deliver ideal customer journeys based on data and insights.

The financing comes just 15 months after 6sense announced $40 million in Series C funding led by Insight Partners. “We’re doubling down on our investment because we’ve seen the 6sense team consistently execute against their plans for the past year and a half, and we witness firsthand the results the platform delivers every day for our portfolio of high growth companies,” said Jeff Lieberman, Managing Director at Insight Partners. “Being the leader in account-based sales and marketing technology ideally positions 6sense to unlock additional market opportunities, and we’re confident that they have the vision and track record to forge the future of revenue technology.”