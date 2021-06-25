43% of Generation Z Wants to Buy New Home in 5 Years

SANTA CLARA — Nearly three-quarters of Gen Z prefers home buying over renting long-term, with a significant number of these aspiring homeowners planning to enter the housing market within the next five years. However, as many Gen Zers are either in their college years or just starting their careers in the face of the pandemic’s economic uncertainties, job stability is their No. 1 barrier to buying, according to a new Realtor.com survey .

Generation Z typically refers to people born in the mid-1990s to mid-2010s.

Between the ages of 18 and 25, the oldest members of Gen Z are in the phase of life where they are beginning to plan for the future and homeownership is a top priority, according to a Realtor.com’s survey of more than 700 members of Generation Z who have never purchased a home, via HarrisX. Nearly two-thirds (64%) of Gen Zers said their COVID experience has not impacted their homeownership plans. More than one-quarter of those surveyed feel even more strongly about buying a home as a result of the pandemic.

“Gen Z values homeownership. However, the oldest members of this generation are just entering the professional stage of life and not yet in a financial position to make a big play as first-time buyers – especially in the current housing market, which is challenging even older generations who have had many more years to save for a down payment,” said George Ratiu, Senior Economist, Realtor.com. “With nearly three-quarters of those surveyed preferring to buy versus renting long-term, the housing industry should be prepared for millions of Gen Z buyers to bring a new wave of demand along a similar stage-of-life timeline as the millennial generation before them .”

What Gen Z desires from homeownership

Among surveyed Gen Zers who prefer buying versus renting long-term, half say owning a home is important to ensuring their family has room to grow into. However, with the vast majority not yet in an established relationship, 40% said now isn’t the right time to buy because they don’t know exactly what their future housing needs will be.

In terms of when aspiring Gen Z homeowners think they’ll be ready to buy, 43% say within the next five years. Roughly the same amount (44%) expect to enter the housing market within the next five to 10 years.

Long-term, nearly half (49%) of future Gen Z homebuyers see themselves living in the suburbs and 19% plan to live in a rural area, both of which typically offer more spacious abodes. The remaining one-in-three surveyed prefer urban city life.

Gen Z is currently career- and finances-focused

Given more than one-third of Gen Z is still in their college years, Realtor.com’s survey shows their current priorities are building their careers and the financial foundation needed to purchase a home. When asked what is preventing Gen Z from buying now, half of future homeowners said the No. 1 barrier is job stability. Among those who prefer buying over renting long-term, just under two-thirds said they would be searching for a home right now if they had enough money for a down payment.

Aspiring Gen Z homeowners are taking action to address these barriers. While only 43% are currently employed, nearly half (45%) of those surveyed are already saving toward buying a home. At the same time, the vast majority (75%) of Gen Z did not move home during the pandemic to save on rent. Among those who did move home, just 17% saved money to put toward a down payment.