6 River Systems Announces Second Annual User Conference: FLOW 2020

Fulfillment company to unveil latest product enhancements and feature highly anticipated keynote speakers at its first fully digital user conference in September

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#automation--6 River Systems (6RS), part of Shopify Inc., a leading global commerce company, announced the dates for its digital user conference, FLOW 2020. The fully interactive, online conference will be open to the public and will take place Wednesday, Sept. 16 through Thursday, Sept. 17. FLOW will feature more than 30 sessions and over 40 speakers discussing all things fulfillment, logistics and automation. 6RS will also be unveiling the latest product enhancements to its wall-to-wall fulfillment solution.

FLOW 2020 will enable attendees to choose individual tracks relevant to their expertise. Key educational sessions will include:

Shopify & 6RS Partnership: 1 Year On - Jean-Michel Lemieux, Shopify’s Chief Technology Officer, and Craig Miller, Shopify’s Chief Product Officer, will reflect on the first year since 6 River Systems was acquired by Shopify, featuring a full business recap.

What's Next: The 6RS Vision - 6 River Systems CEO Jerome Dubois will lead a strategic outlook session outlining what the company has planned for the future.

What's Coming Down the Pike? - 6 River Systems VP of Product Gillan Hawkes will lead a product roadmap review.

Introduction to 6RS's New Capabilities - 6 River Systems Director of Product David Vallance will introduce 6RS's latest product enhancements.

A full list of speaking sessions over the two-day conference can be found here.

“We have some exciting announcements to make at FLOW this year,” says Gillan Hawkes, VP of Product at 6 River Systems. “We’ll be giving our guests an early look at our latest product enhancements, focusing on improving operations beyond picking. That includes everything from inbound receiving to outbound shipping and everything in between. Like all of our solutions, these capabilities are simple, flexible and efficient and integrate easily with our customers’ existing systems.”

In addition to the many speaking sessions, FLOW 2020 will offer 10 different networking opportunities including family-friendly events, workshops and the return of Fit@FLOW - which in previous years featured a bike ride with CEO Jerome Dubois along the Charles River in Boston and a HIIT workout on the stairs at MIT’s Steinbrenner Stadium. “This year’s Fit@FLOW will feel a little different since it will take place in your living room or office, but we plan to step up our game with remote yoga sessions and bootcamps led by Olympic athletes,” says Chris Lingamfelter, VP of Sales at 6 River Systems.

To learn more about FLOW 2020 and register for the event, please visit https://6river.com/flow2020.

About 6 River Systems:

Founded in Waltham, Mass. in 2015, 6 River Systems is a leading collaborative mobile robotics fulfillment solution provider and part of global commerce company Shopify Inc. Founders Jerome Dubois and Rylan Hamilton were previously executives at Kiva Systems (now Amazon Robotics). The 6 River Systems solution is operating in more than 20 facilities in the U.S., Canada and Europe, fulfilling millions of units each week for companies including Lockheed Martin, CSAT Solutions, ACT Fulfillment, DHL, XPO Logistics, and Office Depot. To learn about 6 River Systems and its wall-to-wall fulfillment solution, please visit www.6river.com.

