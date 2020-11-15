4K TV Black Friday Deals 2020: Early LG, Samsung, Sharp, Sony & More Savings Compiled by Retail Fuse

The best early 4K TV deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring all the latest 75 inch, 65 inch, 55 inch & more HDR 4K smart TV discounts

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Here’s a round-up of the best early 4K TV deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring the latest sales on Sharp, Sony, Samsung, LG, Vizio and more. Explore the latest deals using the links below.

Best 4K TV Deals:

Best TV Deals:

Interested in more deals? Click here to compare the full selection of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and click here to browse Amazon’s latest holiday deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

A 4K TV offers smart TV features, advanced image processing and sharper pictures. One of the best models available is the LG CX which boasts of low input lag and high refresh rate for gaming. The mid-range Samsung NU8000 comes in 55 inch versions like the LG B8 but also offers 82-inch sizes. Sharp has been overtaken by brands such as TCL and Vizio yet does manufacture an HDR TV range with built-in Roku.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)