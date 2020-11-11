3DEO Takes Gold Medal in the 2020 LEAP Awards for Additive Manufacturing

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#3D--3DEO, a metal 3D printing technology company, has won a Gold Medal in Additive Manufacturing from Design World’s Leadership in Engineering Achievement Program (LEAP) Awards. More than 100 entrants were received for the annual competition, which celebrates the most innovative and forward-thinking products serving the design engineering space. Winners were chosen by an independent judging panel of 14 engineering and academic professionals. One of the judges commented, “To integrate the CNC milling into the process should really help 3D Metal parts move from prototype to production.” This award is recognition of 3DEO’s unique ability to scale metal additive manufacturing and compete with traditional manufacturing methods such as CNC machining and metal injection molding.

3DEO was awarded Gold over some of the largest companies in the industry, highlighting how the cutting-edge startup from California is breaking new ground in metal additive manufacturing—particularly in the mass production of end-use components. “Recognizing the nonexistence of high-volume production in the industry, we founded the company specifically to break into high-volume production. The entire 3DEO team is honored to receive such a prestigious award and be recognized for our hard work over the years,” said Payman Torabi, PhD, Chief Technology Officer of 3DEO.

3DEO is one of the highest volume manufacturers in metal 3D printing. The company has shipped over 300,000 production parts to date, including shipping 35,000 parts shipped in a single week last month. Many of 3DEO’s production customers are in annual production quantities of more than 50,000 pieces per year.

Matt Petros, PhD, CEO of 3DEO, said, “While it is true that we are shipping a lot of parts, we are really just getting started on the path to production. I think that is what is most exciting about 3DEO today. Building an end-to-end production line took time to fully develop the technology stack, which includes 3D printing, automation, robotics, software integration, IoT, and machine learning. 3DEO is more than a parts company. It’s more than a metal 3D printing company. It’s a digital industrial platform poised to transform manufacturing.”

With the entire technology stack and production line operational, the company is in the position to scale up volumes dramatically. “Expect to see very big things from us in 2021. We are breaking into new industries, taking down larger and larger orders, and starting to compete head-on with metal injection molding from a cost and quality perspective,” said Dr. Petros. “When you can offer customers all of the game-changing advantages of 3D printing with similar pricing and quality as MIM, it’s a manufacturing revolution in the making.”

ABOUT 3DEO: Based in Los Angeles, California, 3DEO invented and patented several industrial technologies, including metal 3D printing, which is the core of its next generation manufacturing platform. The company supplies complex stainless-steel components in high volumes to customers in the medical, defense, aerospace, and other industrial markets. By working with 3DEO, customers get access to cutting edge manufacturing technologies in 3D printing, machine learning, and robotics. For more information, visit www.3deo.co.

