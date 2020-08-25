BusinessWire

3CLogic Partners with AVANT Communications to Expand its Cloud Call Center Solution to more Partners and Enterprise Customers

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on 3CLogic Partners with AVANT Communications to Expand its Cloud Call Center Solution to more Partners and Enterprise Customers

Latest partnership extends 3CLogic offering to AVANT’s Trusted Advisor Network and agent community.

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Dynamics365--3CLogic, a leading provider of cloud contact center software, today announced its latest partnership with AVANT Communications, a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier distributor for next-generation technologies.


3CLogic’s solution seamlessly enables enterprise organizations to natively integrate voice and contact center features with leading enterprise platforms, such as ServiceNow and Microsoft Dynamics. Acting as a platform-enhancing blade, the company specializes in complementing existing digital channels (email, chat, self-service) to create a unified and omnichannel offering without encroaching on the services already provided by an organization’s existing CRM or service management platform.

“Recent research proves that voice remains an important part of the customer service value chain,” explains Denis Seynhaeve, 3CLogic CEO. “At the same time, enterprise organizations are trying to simplify the number of core systems and platforms they use, especially in this new remote work environment. Our ability to act as a voice and call center extension to an existing CRM or customer service management platform without offering overlapping services, as opposed to yet another loosely integrated but independent platform to manage, has been well received by the market.”

AVANT’s broad network of Trusted Advisors helps enterprises of all sizes navigate today’s complex field of technologies. Through the partnership, AVANT’s industry experts and specialists will be able to leverage 3CLogic’s innovative cloud contact center solution to drive superior customer experiences while simplifying agent and administrative tasks.

“In the current climate of accelerated digital transformation, it’s vital that enterprises have access to the best solutions and this partnership with 3CLogic provides our network of Trusted Advisors a leading cloud contact center platform to help companies enhance their customer experience offerings,” said AVANT President Drew Lydecker. “For more than a decade, our Trusted Advisors have leveraged their expertise in order to help customers make smart technology investments to succeed now and thrive in the future. This partnership with 3CLogic is another step in that mission to continue fueling enterprise growth.”

Deployed across five continents, 3CLogic currently serves a broad array of enterprise customers in industries including insurance, healthcare, retail, software, manufacturing, and education. The company was recently voted one of 2020’s Top 100 CRM companies in Customer Services, Sales and Marketing.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic is a leading cloud contact center platform modernizing enterprise communications with their employees and customers. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the solution provides advanced and scalable speech-enabled offerings for leading CRMs, including ServiceNow, Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, and SugarCRM. With deployments on five continents and a growing base of Global 2000 clients, 3CLogic drives digital transformation by improving CX, organizational efficiency and reporting insights using dynamic IVR, CTI, AI, advanced speech analytics, and API-driven integrations. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

About AVANT Communications

AVANT Communications (“AVANT”) is a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier distributor for next-generation technologies. AVANT provides unique value to its extensive network of Trusted Advisors with original research, channel sales assistance, training, and tools to guide decision-making around IT services that promote business growth. From complex cloud designs to global wide-area network deployments to the latest in security services, AVANT sets the industry standard in enabling its partners and clients to make intelligent, data-driven decisions about services, technology and cost-effective communications. For more information, visit www.goavant.net, or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.


Contacts

Lindsey Stalnaker
info@3clogic.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

LCGC Europe Seeks Nominations for 2020 HTC Innovation Award

Posted on Author Business Wire

The award celebrates the innovative work of scientists in the field of hyphenated techniques
CRANBURY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LCGC Europe, a leading multimedia platform of peer-reviewed technical information on the field of chromatography and the sepa…
BusinessWire

Iron Bridge Announces New Transparent Pricing Model

Posted on Author Business Wire

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Iron Bridge Corporation (“Iron Bridge”), a leader in healthcare interoperability solutions, announces our new transparent pricing model for our new Nuvola Hub Express offering. Having managed integration for thousands of El…
BusinessWire

SwipeSense Partners with Redox to Add Clinical Context to Hospital Real-time Location Applications

Posted on Author Business Wire

Integration with EHRs Offers Better Metrics In Order to Improve Patient Safety
MADISON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SwipeSense, the leading Real-time Location System (RTLS) platform that powers applications designed to eliminate waste and improve patient o…