280blue Welcomes Jin Woo as Director of Media Relations to Support the Agency’s Rapid Growth

BOULDER, Colo. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#PR--280blue, a strategic marketing and communications agency working with early-stage and high-growth B2B technology companies, today announced the appointment of Jin Woo to director of media relations. 280blue partners with its clients to accelerate awareness and revenue growth and build category leaders. Public relations and analyst relations are central to these efforts. In this new role, Jin leads paid and earned media relations strategies and execution for agency clients. His deep industry knowledge and relationships and proven track record working with both private and public high-growth companies allows 280blue to meet the demands of its rapidly growing PR practice.

Jin’s career is marked by a number of professional successes, including a marketing communications role at IBM Aspera and senior public relations role at Riverbed. He’s also led the enterprise practice at Grayling, a leading global communications network, supporting brands including Pure Storage and NXP, and 10Fold Communications, where he led the cybersecurity practice, more than doubling the client roster and revenue to become the lead practice at the agency. Jin brings to 280blue more than 15 years of experience in cloud, data center, devops, infrastructure, networking, security, and storage having worked with startups and emerging and well-known brands including Citrix Online, Juniper Networks, Riverbed, SonicWALL, Styra, Sysdig, and Trend Micro.

“Jin is a game changer. He gets the tech industry, has deep relationships with media and analysts, and understands the components of a good story. This combination leads to smart story ideas and coverage that moves the needle—exactly what our B2B tech clients are looking for as they build awareness and meet and exceed demanding revenue targets,” said Kim Kapustka, CEO and founder of 280blue.

“I joined 280blue because its clients are true innovators and for its unique position as a one-stop strategic shop for marketing and communications. While the public relations industry continues to evolve, the purpose continues to be helping potential investors, job candidates, and potential customers evaluate companies, understand key differentiators, and provide deeper understanding of technology during the evaluation and buyer’s journey. This requires a collaborative and integrated approach to storytelling, content creation and marketing in today’s digital age,” said Jin.

About 280blue

With strong roots in Silicon Valley, 280blue works with B2B technology companies to scale their go-to-market to meet high-growth goals. Founded in 2015, the agency is a team of senior marketing professionals focused on delivering an integrated mix of marketing strategy and execution that grows awareness, accelerates revenue and helps build category leaders . Learn more on our website or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

