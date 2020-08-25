280blue Adds Director of Marketing and VP of Revenue Marketing to Support Growing Client Portfolio

BOULDER, Colo. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#PR--280blue, a strategic marketing and communications agency working with early-stage and high-growth B2B technology companies, today announced the appointment of Laurel Lee to director of marketing and Matt Mehus to vice president of revenue marketing. 280blue partners with its clients to accelerate awareness and revenue growth and build category leaders. Laurel and Matt will assist clients with the creation of best-in-class demand, pipeline and sales programs and creating content that drives sales. Laurel and Matt bring to 280blue experience with both private and public high-growth companies and will allow 280blue to meet the demands of its rapidly growing marketing and communications practice.

Laurel provides a wealth of experience to 280blue having worked for large enterprises, such as Sun Microsystems, early-stage companies and marketing agencies. Her agency experience includes leading projects for top-tier companies, including Oracle, VMware, Hitachi Data Systems, Avaya, AMD and CloudGenix.

Laurel has an alchemist’s gift for transforming complexity and frustration into clarity and collaboration, particularly as it relates to demand generation, sales enablement, strategic content marketing, and shepherding lead opportunities through the funnel to full sales conversion.

Matt previously led several marketing teams in the B2B healthcare SaaS space as a director of demand generation. With broad leadership experience covering product marketing, marketing operations, demand generation and sales development, Matt brings a unique perspective to building repeatable and predictable demand for high-growth organizations. Pairing this with a strong background in marketing agencies, Matt executes on his vision with an aggressive focus on iteration and a bias towards action.

“Both Laurel and Matt bring to 280blue experience in helping clients develop demonstrably impactful marketing strategies by understanding each client’s unique business goals and translating ideas into compelling narratives and insight-driven programs that create sustainable demand. They each understand the tech industry and modern marketing practices, and offer clients strategic direction and guidance,” said Kim Kapustka, CEO and founder of 280blue.

"I love working with scrappy, innovative companies and helping them craft their stories and share them in a highly competitive marketplace. I’ve seen a lot of transformation since the early days of the dot coms and I strive to perfect what works, discard what doesn’t and never, ever stop learning,” said Laurel.

“I’m thrilled to join the 280blue team not only because of the marketing and PR rockstars I’ll be working alongside but because of the synergies between my methods to revenue marketing and the drivers that have made 280blue and their clients successful,” said Matt. “Great marketing companies serving innovative and transformative customers is a rare find, which makes it a great pleasure to join the team.”

With strong roots in Silicon Valley, 280blue works with B2B technology companies to scale their go-to-market to meet high-growth goals. Founded in 2015, the agency is a team of senior marketing professionals focused on delivering an integrated mix of marketing strategy and execution that grows awareness, accelerates revenue and helps build category leaders. Learn more on our website or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

