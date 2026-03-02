OpenAI Reels in Massive $110 Billion

The race continues for AI companies.

OpenAI has just secured a massive $110 billion in new investment with a $730 billion pre-money valuation. This includes $30 billion from SoftBank, $30 billion from NVIDIA, and $50 billion from Amazon.

The company has also signed a strategic partnership with Amazon and secured next generation inference compute with NVIDIA. Additional financial investors are expected to join as the round progresses.

ChatGPT is where people start with AI, and the company now says it has more than 900 million weekly active users, and more than 50 million consumer subscribers. Subscriber momentum accelerated significantly to start the year, with January and February on track to be the largest months for new subscribers in the company’s history. People use ChatGPT to learn, write, plan, and build. As usage scales, the product improves in ways people feel immediately: faster responses, higher reliability, stronger safety, and more consistent performance.

OpenAI also has more than 9 million paying business users that rely on ChatGPT for work, and startups, enterprises, and governments are building on the OpenAI platform to transform how their products and services are designed, delivered, and run. Teams start with individual productivity and move quickly to deployment across engineering, support, finance, sales, and operations. The Frontier platform helps enterprises build, deploy, and manage AI coworkers.