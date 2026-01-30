Two B-1 Bombers to Fly Over Levi Stadium

To commemorate America’s 250th birthday at the 2026 Super Bowl, the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Navy are conducting a joint flyover during Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Feb. 8, 2026

The formation, featuring two Air Force B-1 Lancers, from Ellsworth Air Force Base, SD, and two F-15C Eagles, from Fresno Air National Guard Base, CA, alongside a pair of Navy F/A-18E Super Hornets and two F-35C Lightning IIs, from Naval Air Station Lemoore, CA, is a symbol of the nation’s journey and independence.

While this flyover features the Air Force and Navy, a powerful symbol of America’s 250 years of airpower and maritime strength, it symbolizes the entire joint force — Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard — working together across every domain to defend our nation, safeguarding 250 years of freedom to America.

A Military District of Washington Joint Armed Forces Color Guard will render military honors during the national anthem. This prestigious inter-service team from the Capitol’s region combining members from the Navy, Air Force, Army, Marines, Coast Guard and Space Force provide unparalleled ceremonial precision and national representation.

The service members of the Air Force and Navy flyover will participate in community outreach events leading up to game day, including public displays of aircraft, search and rescue demonstration and backseat flights on the F/A-18F with community leaders.