UJET Soars With $76 Million Series D

SAN FRANCISCO — UJET, Inc., a leading provider of AI-powered cloud contact center solutions, has closed its latest round of funding led by Sapphire Ventures, with participation from new investors KeyCorp and IonPacific, and existing investors GV, Kleiner Perkins, Citi Ventures, DCM, and Ericsson Ventures. UJET’s latest funding round brings the total in Series D funding to $76 million, and will accelerate UJET’s development of generative AI technologies, enabling businesses to significantly enhance customer experiences (CX).

“Generative AI has moved beyond an experiment or a chatbot replacement exercise to become the catalyst for leapfrog improvements in CX,” said Anand Janefalkar, Founding CEO of UJET. “Human-sounding conversations alone are no longer sufficient, as people now regularly communicate via chat or voice conversations overlaid with rich media. With generative AI, we can transform these conversations into high bandwidth visual and contextual interactions – the same way we all interact with friends and family – while offering fluid transitions between virtual and human agents, depending on complexity, urgency and empathetic themes.”

“Despite incredible innovation taking place all around us, particularly driven by GenAI in most recent times, the customer experience is still broken across most organizations that often rely on call centers to provide support,” said Jai Das, President, Partner and co-Founder at Sapphire Ventures as well as UJET Board Member. “UJET is helping solve this challenge with its multimodal omnichannel platform that delivers personalized customer journeys by leveraging AI to supercharge agent efficiency. We saw the power of UJET’s vision early on and are excited to once again back the company in its latest fundraise, supporting the company’s next chapter of growth.”

AI-Powered CX Orchestration for Modern Consumers and Brands

The new funding will accelerate UJET’s end-to-end vision of AI-powered CX orchestration, incorporating real-time Generative AI with Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Workforce Management (WFM), and analytics for more efficient, hyper-personalized customer experiences at enterprise scale.

The funding will also fuel UJET’s go-to-market expansion and further development of its world-class team. As part of this strategic growth, Vasili Triant has been promoted to Co-CEO, with Anand Janefalkar, the founding CEO, shifting focus towards scaling Product and Engineering for UJET’s next phase of growth.

“As part of the new round of funding, we’re excited to announce Vasili’s promotion to Co-CEO,” added Anand Janefalkar. “Vasili, in the last four years, has not only embraced, but advanced UJET’s ethos to include a higher velocity motion for businesses large and small alike, who want to be sure-footed with their GenAI investment towards predictable ROI and CSAT gains. His sector expertise is exactly what the company needs for the next phase of growth.”

“Rapid advancements in AI, coupled with evolving customer expectations, necessitate a truly novel approach to customer experiences,” said Vasili Triant, Co-CEO of UJET. “UJET is at the forefront of this transformation, offering a unique always-present AI-in-session platform with the bandwidth required to meet the challenges of today’s digital-first world. I’m excited for our next growth phase as we work to streamline the path to AI adoption in the CX space.”

UJET also recently announced the expansion of its Sales and Channel team leadership, and an exclusive partnership model with its Technology Services Distributors (TSDs) – Intelisys, Avant and Telarus – designed to make its enterprise-grade AI platforms more widely available and accessible across the mainstream contact center market.

Providing a Mobile and AI-First Customer Experience

Upcoming UJET research found that 60% of contact center AI investments are characterized as low maturity. UJET’s ongoing effort to create mature, advanced AI solutions will help leading brands boost their ROI on AI implementation by generating improved customer satisfaction, agent productivity and revenue growth – results that aren’t achieved through less mature AI workflows and capabilities.

UJET’s unique mobile-centric approach and API’s enable companies to tap into vast stores of unstructured data and high-bandwidth assets that increase and accelerate generative AI’s potential for real-time customer understanding and support. This capability, coupled with UJET’s unique Google Cloud partnership, offers the company a distinct time-to-market advantage, continuously integrating the latest AI breakthroughs for intelligent self-service, agent guidance, and process automation.