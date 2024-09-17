Inflammatix Scores $57 Million

SUNNYVALE — Inflammatix, a pioneering molecular diagnostics company, has closed $57 million in Series E financing, led by Khosla Ventures and Think.Health. The new money will support regulatory filing and early commercialization of the company’s lead product, the TriVerity Acute Infection and Sepsis Test (TriVerity).

TriVerity is a blood test that is intended to fill a critical need in the emergency department (ED) setting. Each year, 20 million people arrive at the hospital suspected of having an acute infection or sepsis. Recent company-sponsored clinical studies validate previous research suggesting that physician assessment and vital-signs-based scoring underestimate severity in up to half of patients suspected of acute infection or sepsis. With an annual incidence of 2.7 million cases and an annual mortality rate of 350,000, sepsis is a leading cause of death in U.S. hospitals and costs the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) $53 billion each year, making it the most costly diagnosis among Medicare beneficiaries.

“The newly raised funds will help us to expand our commercial team and plan clinical interventional and health economic studies as we await FDA clearance over the coming months,” said Dr. Timothy Sweeney, CEO and co-founder of Inflammatix. “TriVerity is bringing the promise of machine learning and AI to infection and sepsis care. We hope to help hospitals improve their performance in terms of complying with sepsis detection and treatment protocols and optimizing patient throughput. We greatly appreciate the strong investor confidence in TriVerity and are excited to be very close to offering this novel test to physicians.”

In addition to the leading investors Khosla Ventures and Think.Health, the Inflammatix Series E funding round included participation from Northpond Ventures, D1 Capital Partners, Iberis Capital, Vesalius BioCapital, OSF Healthcare, RAW Ventures, and others. The funding round brings Inflammatix’s total private capital raised to more than $200 million, in addition to more than $50 million in grants and contracts from various government agencies and foundations.

TriVerity, a blood test performed on Inflammatix’s novel Myrna Instrument, is uniquely designed to simultaneously determine whether an infection is present, and how likely a patient will need ICU-level interventions. Getting to an accurate diagnosis faster would not only save lives but would also dramatically improve hospital efficiency as well as health system resource allocation. Earlier and more accurate diagnoses may also help hospitals comply with the CMS SEP-1 Bundle, a value-based payments quality measure intended to ensure rapid sepsis detection and treatment.

“Despite incremental improvements in patient outcomes, the death toll from sepsis remains disproportionately high among vulnerable populations,” said Alex Morgan, partner at Khosla Ventures. “The challenge is that existing diagnostics are not able to detect sepsis early enough to trigger timely intervention, and by the time noticeable clinical symptoms appear, it’s often too late. TriVerity takes a novel approach by detecting the RNA changes that occur in immune cells prior to the manifestation of disease, enabling clinicians to respond faster and sometimes before physiological symptoms are even present. This is a step-change in life-saving care that physicians have been wanting for decades.”