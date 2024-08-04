YouTube Most Popular Mobile App

YouTube, owned by Google, is the most popular mobile app according to research firm Comscore.

The video site has over 163 million unique visitors in the U.S. for the month of May, a 75% reach among all mobile users. Facebook came in second with 143.8 million visitors per month with Gmail coming in third at 143.1 million.

Here are the Top 25 most popular apps for the month of May 2024.

Source: Comscore