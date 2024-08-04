YouTube Most Popular Mobile App

YouTube, owned by Google, is the most popular mobile app according to research firm Comscore.
The video site has over 163 million unique visitors in the U.S. for the month of May, a 75% reach among all mobile users. Facebook came in second with 143.8 million visitors per month with Gmail coming in third at 143.1 million.
Here are the Top 25 most popular apps for the month of May 2024.
|#
|Apps
|Total Unique Visitors (000)
|% Reach
|1
|YouTube (Mobile App)
|163,024
|75
|2
|Facebook (Mobile App)
|143,832
|66
|3
|Gmail (Mobile App)
|143,131
|66
|4
|Google Search (Mobile App)
|138,184
|63
|5
|Google Maps (Mobile App)
|131,704
|60
|6
|Amazon Mobile (Mobile App)
|122,901
|56
|7
|Instagram (Mobile App)
|86,086
|39
|8
|Google Play (Mobile App)
|84,958
|39
|9
|Spotify (Mobile App)
|84,559
|39
|10
|TikTok (Mobile App)
|83,600
|38
|11
|Facebook Messenger (Mobile App)
|79,345
|36
|12
|Google Photos (Mobile App)
|75,684
|35
|13
|PayPal (Mobile App)
|75,206
|34
|14
|Cash App (Mobile App)
|72,170
|33
|15
|Walmart (Mobile App)
|69,476
|32
|16
|Apple Maps (Mobile App)
|63,933
|29
|17
|Google Drive (Mobile App)
|54,925
|25
|18
|Apple News (Mobile App)
|53,910
|25
|19
|Venmo (Mobile App)
|52,976
|24
|20
|Snapchat (Mobile App)
|52,471
|24
|21
|Yahoo Stocks (Mobile App)
|50,659
|23
|22
|Apple Notes (Mobile App)
|49,575
|23
|23
|Temu: Team Up, Price Down (Mobile App)
|48,657
|22
|24
|Pinterest (Mobile App)
|47,658
|22
|25
|McDonald’s (Mobile App)
|45,721
|21
Source: Comscore