Supermicro Launches New SuperCluster for NVIDIA Omniverse

SAN JOSE – Supermicro has launched a new addition to its SuperCluster portfolio of plug-and-play AI infrastructure solutions for the NVIDIA Omniverse platform to deliver the high-performance generative AI-enhanced 3D workflows at enterprise scale. This new SuperCluster features the latest Supermicro NVIDIA OVX systems and allows enterprises to easily scale as workloads increase.

“Supermicro has led the industry in developing GPU-optimized products, traditionally for 3D graphics and application acceleration, and now for AI,” said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. “With the rise of AI, enterprises are seeking computing infrastructure that combines all these capabilities into a single package. Supermicro’s SuperCluster features fully interconnected 4U PCIe GPU NVIDIA-Certified Systems™ for NVIDIA Omniverse, with up to 256 NVIDIA L40S PCIe GPUs per scalable unit. The system helps deliver high performance across the Omniverse platform, including generative AI integrations. By developing this SuperCluster for Omniverse, we’re not just offering a product; we’re providing a gateway to the future of application development and innovation.”

The SuperCluster for NVIDIA Omniverse broadens Supermicro’s offerings of application-optimized AI rack solutions. A wide range of professionals depend on compute-intensive 3D workflows, with use cases ranging from product design to industrial digital twins. Generative AI has augmented existing 3D workflows and is supercharging a new era of applications. SuperCluster for NVIDIA Omniverse helps simplify the deployment of scale-out infrastructure for the multi-workload needs of 3D and AI.

Supermicro NVIDIA OVX systems serve as the foundational building block of the cluster’s compute power. Each system node hosts up to 8 of the latest NVIDIA PCIe GPUs that deliver the combination of highest 3D graphics and virtual reality performance, plus exceptional generative AI performance via Tensor Cores and Transformer Engine support. Systems are powered by 4x 2700W Titanium Level PSUs, all within a high-airflow chassis, to ensure stability under high-utilization scenarios. Up to four NVIDIA BlueField-3 SuperNICs or four NVIDIA ConnectX-7 NICs per system provide multiple ports of 400Gb/s networking with high scalability and security.

Supermicro’s 4U PCIe GPU systems are certified by NVIDIA for use with NVIDIA Omniverse, passing a rigorous validation process that tests for performance, reliability, scalability, and security. Organizations can maximize performance across the diverse range of workloads within the NVIDIA Omniverse development platform, including the world-building OpenUSD ecosystem and generative AI technologies through Omniverse Cloud APIs.

SuperCluster for NVIDIA Omniverse is a fully interconnected infrastructure solution that helps ensure developers, artists, engineers, and others can access the highest level of GPU computing at the time of need, with seamless access to virtual GPUs or bare-metal access to full system nodes. The 400Gb/s high-performance network fabric, provided by the NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet platform, allows enterprises developing custom large language models to tap into a combined pool of GPU memory across system nodes, essential for training large AI models.

