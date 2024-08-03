Thumbtack Gets $75 Million From Silicon Valley Bank

SAN FRANCISCO — Thumbtack, an online service that lets people find contractors to fix and improve their homes, has received $75 million in financing from Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a division of First Citizens Bank, and Hercules Capital, Inc. The debt facility provides access to efficient capital and liquidity for Thumbtack as it continues to bring the $600 billion home services industry online.

The new financing comes on the heels of Thumbtack’s best fiscal year to date. In 2023, the company says it surpassed $300 million in revenue and achieved EBITDA profitability. Thumbtack’s home segment revenue increased 30% year over year, with gross profit margins in excess of 90 percent. This momentum was driven by its robust two-sided marketplace and best-in-class fulfillment capabilities.

“We are one of the fastest growing players in the enormous home services industry, which remains less than 10% online. And there is even more opportunity ahead as we fundamentally change how people manage their homes,” said Larry Roseman, Chief Financial Officer of Thumbtack. “This financing with our long-term partners at SVB and Hercules strengthens our balance sheet for the next chapter as we become the go-to partner for homeowners all across the U.S.”

Earlier this year, Thumbtack launched the biggest product update in the company’s history, which included 30 new features. The new app provides homeowners with personalized recommendations on what projects to do, when to do them, and who to hire based on their home, location, and goals. Everything is built on top of Thumbtack’s Instant Book ecommerce engine, which enables homeowners to confirm projects in seconds across more than 100 categories including roofing, electrical, landscaping, and home organizing, helping homeowners move past procrastination and get more done.

“We’re proud to have worked with Thumbtack over the years as they’ve built a scalable business model that positions the company for success as they work to consolidate and bring the home services industry online,” said Derek Becker, Director with SVB’s Corporate Banking Consumer Internet Group. “With this new financing, Thumbtack will be able to further innovate and grow its marketplace that supports hundreds of thousands of small businesses and millions of homeowners each year.”

“Hercules Capital is very excited to continue our long-term partnership with Thumbtack and support its next phase of growth,” said Greg Peterson, Managing Director at Hercules Capital. “Through the launch of the all-in-one app and other product enhancements, we believe that Thumbtack’s platform is uniquely positioned to continue to gain share in the Home Services market.”