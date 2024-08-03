News Venture Capital

Sybill Scores $11 Million for AI Sales Assistant

Posted on Author Editor Comments Off on Sybill Scores $11 Million for AI Sales Assistant

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Sybill has raised $11 million to scale its AI-first assistant that can complete entire tasks autonomously. This ultimately helps B2B teams spend less time in their CRM and more time closing deals.

Sybill’s $11 million oversubscribed Series A round was led by Greycroft with participation from existing investors Neotribe Ventures, Powerhouse Ventures, and Uncorrelated Ventures. With this round, the company has now raised a total of $14.5 million.

The company’s AI assistant blends conversational and behavioral AI to autonomously complete the endless cascade of manual tasks involved in B2B sales. Its capabilities include writing accurate and comprehensive call summaries, cloning the seller’s voice to draft relevant follow-ups, process-aware CRM updates, summarizing information around buyer intent, and sharing information with GTM and product teams for unparalleled visibility and forecasting. The result is a useful AI assistant designed to turn every account executive into a top-performing seller by arming them with the data and insight needed to build genuine relationships and create delightful buying experiences.

“When a salesperson is spending most of their time in their CRM rather than talking to customers, you know that something needs to change,” said Sybill CEO and co-founder, Gorish Aggarwal. “The benefits of AI have not fully percolated to B2B sales yet, and we are changing that. In 2024, AI isn’t just for programmers and marketers—it’s empowering sellers to focus on prospects, close deals faster, and achieve higher win rates.”

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Chipotle to Offer Free Guac on Leap Day

Posted on Author Editor

NEWPORT BEACH, CA — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced that on “Extra Day,” February 29, guac will not be extra* for fans who use code EXTRA24 on digital orders placed exclusively on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com. Chipotle is kicking off “Extra Day” celebrations early starting February 26, with a gamified scavenger hunt on Chipotle’s official Instagram account, which will […]
News

Square Launches Nearly 100 New Features for Small Businesses

Posted on Author Editor

Square has unveiled nearly 100 new features in its spring product release, introducing a bevy of new features across the entire product ecosystem aimed at small businesses. “Square has more than 35 integrated tools, and they’re all designed to help sellers work smarter by automating their operations and creating new revenue streams,” said Alyssa Henry, CEO […]
Apple News

Johnson & Johnson CEO Joins Apple Board of Directors

Posted on Author Editor

CUPERTINO — Alex Gorsky, chairman and CEO of Johnson & Johnson, has been elected to Apple’s board of directors. Gorsky will bring decades of experience in corporate leadership and health technologies to Apple’s board. Apple — maker of iPhones, Macs and iPads — is the world’s second-largest company based on stock market capitalization just behind […]