Sybill Scores $11 Million for AI Sales Assistant

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Sybill has raised $11 million to scale its AI-first assistant that can complete entire tasks autonomously. This ultimately helps B2B teams spend less time in their CRM and more time closing deals.

Sybill’s $11 million oversubscribed Series A round was led by Greycroft with participation from existing investors Neotribe Ventures, Powerhouse Ventures, and Uncorrelated Ventures. With this round, the company has now raised a total of $14.5 million.

The company’s AI assistant blends conversational and behavioral AI to autonomously complete the endless cascade of manual tasks involved in B2B sales. Its capabilities include writing accurate and comprehensive call summaries, cloning the seller’s voice to draft relevant follow-ups, process-aware CRM updates, summarizing information around buyer intent, and sharing information with GTM and product teams for unparalleled visibility and forecasting. The result is a useful AI assistant designed to turn every account executive into a top-performing seller by arming them with the data and insight needed to build genuine relationships and create delightful buying experiences.

“When a salesperson is spending most of their time in their CRM rather than talking to customers, you know that something needs to change,” said Sybill CEO and co-founder, Gorish Aggarwal. “The benefits of AI have not fully percolated to B2B sales yet, and we are changing that. In 2024, AI isn’t just for programmers and marketers—it’s empowering sellers to focus on prospects, close deals faster, and achieve higher win rates.”