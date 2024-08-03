San Jose Receives $260,000 Grant From Toyota

SAN JOSÉ – The City of San José has been awarded a $260,000 grant from Toyota Mobility Foundation to explore advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and computer vision technologies to improve local traffic safety. This initiative will leverage these technologies to automatically detect road obstructions and other road hazards that may impact vulnerable road users like cyclists and pedestrians.

“Applying AI to advance road safety embodies our commitment to creating and ensuring mobility for all, fostering active mobility, and improving safety,” said William Chernicoff, TMF’s Senior Manager for Global Research and Americas Projects. “For the City of San José to achieve its goal of better safeguarding vulnerable road users, people must trust the infrastructure, as reflected in its safety, security, reliability, and robustness. We are excited to share our know-how and collaborate with San José to make roads safer and higher performing for all.”

Illegal parking in bike lanes and the dumping of large objects, such as mattresses and furniture, pose significant risks to motorcyclists, bikers, pedestrians, scooter riders, and individuals using wheelchairs or other assistive mobility devices. To combat these issues, San José will evaluate and assess the responsible utilization of AI and computer vision to quickly identify and address obstructions in bike lanes including how the software ensures the privacy of the public. The desired outcome of the AI-powered solution is to enable staff to improve service delivery by reallocating staff resources from identifying problems to resolving them.

“Leveraging AI to keep our bike lanes clear not only enhances public safety but also exemplifies San José’s commitment to innovative solutions,” said Mayor Matt Mahan. “We are excited to work with Toyota Mobility Foundation and US Ignite to make our city safer for all road users.”

“I am proud of the City of San José’s Information Technology Department for advancing our Transportation and Aviation Services City Service Area,” said City Manager Jennifer Maguire. “This grant enables us to continue creating meaningful impact in San José by using AI technology to enhance roadway safety in our communities and all who live in our great city.”

US Ignite, a nonprofit dedicated to helping communities address tough technology innovation challenges, will support San José leaders in this endeavor with resources, expert guidance, and specific expertise in public safety, transportation, network communications, civic engagement, and AI. Moreover, TMF relied on US Ignite’s expertise to scout potential projects and provide recommendations.

“We completed an intensive assessment round to identify the best-fitting project,” said Nick Maynard, US Ignite’s CEO. “Ultimately, the City of San José was selected because its proposed project demonstrated strength in three key areas: magnitude of impact, likelihood of success, and replicability.”

By enhancing the City’s ability to detect and address roadway issues, officials expect to achieve long-term safety improvements for walkers, cyclists, and other micromobility commuters in San José and beyond.

Maynard also expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, saying, “San José’s pioneering use of AI for road safety aligns perfectly with our mission. Their innovative approach will undoubtedly inspire other cities to adopt similar technologies, driving nationwide improvements in urban mobility and safety.”

The AI and computer vision initiative aligns with the San José 2025 Better Bike Plan, which prioritizes safety, mode shift, and equity, as well as the Vision Zero San José initiative to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries. TMF’s grant will also allow City staff to engage community-based organizations and other stakeholders on the use of AI for the public good. Moreover, officials plan to share their findings and models with partner agencies across the nation, amplifying the project’s impact.