SAN FRANCISCO — PortfolioPilot.com, an AI-driven financial advisory platform from Global Predictions, has closed a $2 million seed funding round. Backed by Morado Ventures, NEA Angel Fund, Unpopular Ventures, and several prominent Silicon Valley angel investors, this new capital brings the total funds raised to $4 million.
PortfolioPilot.com is part of a new era in financial advising, offering a “next generation financial advisor” that empowers individuals to take control of their finances. With over 22,000 users and more than $20B in assets on its platform1, PortfolioPilot.com is transforming personalized financial advice with artificial intelligence and hedge fund-inspired models, providing personalized analysis and actionable recommendations to help individuals feel more confident in managing their own financial assets and investments. In August 2023, the company was approved by the SEC to act as a Registered Investment Advisor, allowing it to provide completely automated financial advice.
PortfolioPilot.com promotes its use of innovative hybrid AI models, including large language models, proprietary economic models, and supervised learning methods, to deliver highly personalized financial advice to individuals. By combining these technologies with hedge fund-inspired strategies, PortfolioPilot.com strives to provide a high level of insight and guidance to empower self-directed investors. Key features of PortfolioPilot.com include:
- Low Costs: Affordable access to personalized financial advice, making it accessible to a broader audience.
- Fiduciary Duty: A commitment to acting in the best interest of clients, requiring trustworthy guidance.
- Personalized Advice: Tailored recommendations based on each user’s unique financial situation, goals, and preferences.
- Portfolio-Specific Insights: Detailed analyses and actionable recommendations for optimizing investment portfolios.
One of the standout features of PortfolioPilot.com is the completely free net worth portfolio tracker and 5 min “report card” assessment, which offers users a second opinion on their finances, helping them make more informed decisions.