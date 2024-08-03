News Venture Capital

PortfolioPilot Closes $2 Million Seed Round

Posted on Author Editor Comments Off on PortfolioPilot Closes $2 Million Seed Round

SAN FRANCISCO — PortfolioPilot.com, an AI-driven financial advisory platform from Global Predictions, has closed a $2 million seed funding round. Backed by Morado Ventures, NEA Angel Fund, Unpopular Ventures, and several prominent Silicon Valley angel investors, this new capital brings the total funds raised to $4 million.

PortfolioPilot.com is part of a new era in financial advising, offering a “next generation financial advisor” that empowers individuals to take control of their finances. With over 22,000 users and more than $20B in assets on its platform1, PortfolioPilot.com is transforming personalized financial advice with artificial intelligence and hedge fund-inspired models, providing personalized analysis and actionable recommendations to help individuals feel more confident in managing their own financial assets and investments. In August 2023, the company was approved by the SEC to act as a Registered Investment Advisor, allowing it to provide completely automated financial advice.

PortfolioPilot.com promotes its use of innovative hybrid AI models, including large language models, proprietary economic models, and supervised learning methods, to deliver highly personalized financial advice to individuals. By combining these technologies with hedge fund-inspired strategies, PortfolioPilot.com strives to provide a high level of insight and guidance to empower self-directed investors. Key features of PortfolioPilot.com include:

  • Low Costs: Affordable access to personalized financial advice, making it accessible to a broader audience.
  • Fiduciary Duty: A commitment to acting in the best interest of clients, requiring trustworthy guidance.
  • Personalized Advice: Tailored recommendations based on each user’s unique financial situation, goals, and preferences.
  • Portfolio-Specific Insights: Detailed analyses and actionable recommendations for optimizing investment portfolios.

One of the standout features of PortfolioPilot.com is the completely free net worth portfolio tracker and 5 min “report card” assessment, which offers users a second opinion on their finances, helping them make more informed decisions.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
Venture Capital

Alpha Medical Lands $24 Million Series B

Posted on Author Editor

PALO ALTO — Alpha Medical has completed a $24 million oversubscribed series B round to help seal its leadership position in women’s virtual primary care. Alpha allows women to take control of their healthcare by providing the highest quality medical care in a convenient and affordable online process. Investors in this round include SpringRock Ventures, Margo Georgiadis, […]
Venture Capital

Lattice Lands $175 Million Round

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — Lattice, which operates a people management platform for businesses, is now valued at $3 billion after closing a $175 million round of funding from Thrive Capital, Elad Gil, Tiger Global, and Dragoneer. The new funding round was also joined by existing investors Founders Fund, HighSage Ventures, Shasta Ventures, Fuel Capital, Khosla Ventures, […]
News

Plug and Play Selects 70 Startups for New Batch

Posted on Author Editor

SUNNYVALE — Plug and Play has selected over 70 startups to participate in their first Silicon Valley programs of the year. These programs will run through May and are focused on the following industries: Brand & Retail, Food & Beverage, Media & Advertising, New Materials & Packaging, and Supply Chain. Out of the selected startups, 60% are based outside of the U.S. and […]