Lululemon Thief Sentenced to Two Years in Prison

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that Bernard Appel (32), was convicted and sentenced to two years imprisonment after pleading guilty in San Francisco Superior Court to two counts of organized retail theft with the intent to resell merchandise (PC 490.4(a)(1)) and two counts of commercial burglary from Lululemon (PC 459 2nd) in connection to a series of retail thefts occurring in San Francisco from multiple Lululemon locations. He is also ordered to pay a total of $10,000.00 in restitution to the victim.

“Mr. Appel’s conviction and sentence holds him accountable for his brazen crimes and demonstrates that my office takes these cases seriously and will continue to do everything we can to ensure there are consequences for organized retail theft in San Francisco,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “Organized retail theft has a profound impact on our neighborhoods and businesses and will not be tolerated or condoned.”

In these cases, the prosecutors alleged that Mr. Appel committed a series of snatch-and-grab thefts from Lululemon stores located at San Francisco Centre Mall and on Fillmore Street from July 10, 2023, through November 19, 2023. Mr. Appel consistently used either a large bag or a large Lululemon coat turned upside down and inside out to fill with Lululemon leggings and miscellaneous merchandise. Mr. Appel quickly exited the stores without any attempts to pay for the merchandise.

The case against Mr. Appel was successfully prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Zudekoff, with support and assistance from District Attorney Investigator Rich Niven and Paralegal Valerie Blasi. Prosecutors were able to develop a strong case based on the careful investigative work of the San Francisco Police Department’s Burglary Unit, who diligently investigated and reviewed multiple incidents, all of which involved the theft of thousands of dollars in merchandise.

“Without the cooperation of Lululemon employees and the diligent efforts of the San Francisco Police Department’s Burglary Unit, Mr. Appel would not have been identified in this series of thefts,” said Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Zudekoff. “I am grateful for their hard work, which was essential to this successful prosecution.”

Mr. Appel has been in custody since his arrest on January 7, 2024.