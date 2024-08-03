Credo AI Lands $21 Million

PALO ALTO — Credo AI, a provider of AI governance software, has raised $21 million in new capital from CrimsoNox Capital, Mozilla Ventures, and FPV Ventures with participation from existing investors Sands Capital, Decibel VC, Booz Allen Hamilton, and AI Fund. This brings the company’s total funding raised to $41.3 million. The company has also made additions to its leadership team across People, Go-to-Market (GTM), and Engineering, and plans to use the new capital to continue scaling amid rapidly growing global needs for responsible AI use and safety.

Global investment in AI is estimated to reach $200 billion by 2025, and with this boom comes a myriad of emerging regulations and laws at the international, federal, and local levels (including the EU AI Act, President Biden’s Executive Order on AI safety, New York City Local Law No.144, and most recently the passing of comprehensive AI safety legislation in the U.S. state of Colorado), all aimed to ensure that these increasingly ubiquitous AI systems do not cause unintended harm.

A global study by KPMG found that about 75 percent of consumers are concerned about the potential risks of AI, and McKinsey’s recent research revealed that 63 percent of organizations view the implementation of generative AI as a top priority, yet 91 percent feel ill-prepared to navigate its challenges responsibly. In parallel, there has been an onslaught of headlines around the world about companies not putting proper safeguards in place, exposing the consequences that a lack of attention to and investment in AI governance can have on society.

“We are past the AI hype cycle and organizations now find themselves at a critical inflection point where they are expected to capitalize on AI systems, but don’t feel equipped to address mounting fears about safety and a growing laundry list of emerging rules for them to comply with. Governance is the key that unlocks the full potential of generative AI,” said Navrina Singh, CEO and Founder of Credo AI. “Across the Credo AI customer base, we are seeing hundreds of AI use cases for functions ranging from risk management to customer engagement to marketing to search and beyond. As organizations race to harness AI’s transformative power, they face mounting pressures to navigate a complex web of regulations and societal expectations. At Credo AI, we empower enterprises to not only manage AI risks effectively but also to foster innovation responsibly.”

Since its founding and pioneering of the AI Governance category in 2020, Credo AI has made massive leaps in its mission to ensure AI is always in service to humanity, with a relentless focus on advocating for humans where AI algorithms are used. Credo AI’s robust growth underscores its pivotal role in shaping the future of AI governance. The company has tripled its revenue this year, and has grown its team by 3x including a new Head of Revenue and GTM, Mike Rogers, Head of People, Jessica Amato, and VP of Engineering, Benjamin Zamora.

Leading AI enterprises including Mastercard, Northrop Grumman, Ruffalo Noel Levitz, and Booz Allen Hamilton trust Credo AI’s software to provide both technical and non-technical stakeholders the ability to manage, monitor and measure AI risks. In 2024, Credo AI announced its partnership with Databricks, bringing together its AI governance platform with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, making it easier for customers to adopt responsible, compliant, and safe AI at scale. They also recently forged a partnership with McKinsey to empower their clients with tailored solutions to support AI risk management and governance. Credo AI was named to Fast Company’s list of the world’s 50 Most Innovative Companies for its leading AI governance platform.