Emily Reuter Promoted to CFO at Instacart

Emily Reuter has been promoted at Instacart from VP of Finance to be the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Reuter has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Yale and an MBA from Stanford.

Instacart CEO talked about Emily’s promotion in a company memo:

Before Instacart, Emily spent nearly a decade at Uber, where she served as CFO of Uber’s multi-billion dollar Mobility (Rides) division, and, most recently, as Head of Corporate Finance for the whole organization. She has a well-earned reputation for driving methodical, profitable growth on a massive scale. Her experience has given her a deep understanding of what it takes to lead teams with ambitious visions like ours in complex, ever-changing industries, and I am so excited to see the impact she’ll have here. Her partnership has already been invaluable as we work to increase our leadership position in online grocery, extend our in-store offering by bringing thousands of Caper Carts to grocery stores nationwide this year, and further scale our advertising business on-platform, off-platform, and in-store.