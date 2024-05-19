News

Emily Reuter Promoted to CFO at Instacart

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

Emily Reuter has been promoted at Instacart from VP of Finance to be the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Reuter has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Yale and an MBA from Stanford.

Instacart CEO talked about Emily’s promotion in a company memo:

Before Instacart, Emily spent nearly a decade at Uber, where she served as CFO of Uber’s multi-billion dollar Mobility (Rides) division, and, most recently, as Head of Corporate Finance for the whole organization. She has a well-earned reputation for driving methodical, profitable growth on a massive scale. Her experience has given her a deep understanding of what it takes to lead teams with ambitious visions like ours in complex, ever-changing industries, and I am so excited to see the impact she’ll have here. Her partnership has already been invaluable as we work to increase our leadership position in online grocery, extend our in-store offering by bringing thousands of Caper Carts to grocery stores nationwide this year, and further scale our advertising business on-platform, off-platform, and in-store.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Doordash Launches Flower Delivery on Valentine’s Day

Posted on Author Editor

DoorDash is officially launching flower delivery on Valentine’s Day. Now customers can send fresh, same-day delivery of flowers to loved ones. The company is partnering with more than 3,000 local and national florists across the country for on-demand delivery, making it easier for customers to discover and gift their favorite floral bouquets. This news follows […]
Facebook News

Facebook to Offer 20% Music Revenue Sharing

Posted on Author Editor

Facebook is introducing Music Revenue Sharing, making it easier for video creators to monetize their videos that use licensed music from popular and emerging artists like Post Malone, Tove Lo, Grupo La Cumbia, Leah Kate, Bicep and more. This gives both creators and music rights holders a new way to earn money from videos on […]
News

Elon Musk Sells $8 Billion in Tesla Stock

Posted on Author Editor

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold over $8 billion worth of Tesla stock in filings with the SEC this week. Musk is the world’s richest man and most of his net worth is based on his ownership of Tesla shares. He made a deal last week to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share. Twitter reported […]