Gorgias Lands $29 Million in Series C-2 Funding

SAN FRANCISCO — Gorgias, a customer experience (CX) platform used by more than 15,000 ecommerce brands, announced $29 million in Series C-2 funding from existing investors. The new funding was led by SaaStr and Alven, with participation from Horsley Bridge, Amplify, Shopify, Sapphire, CRV and Transpose Platform. Sunil Dhaliwal from Amplify has also been added a Board observer.

Gorgias plans to the funding to expand its suite of industry-leading AI tools – including Automate – to help ecommerce brands quickly automate at least 60% of their customer support. Ecommerce brands can now exceed customer expectations with instant, accurate, and on-brand answers to customer questions, freeing up time to build world-class customer experiences.

“AI is now unlocking a new channel of growth for brands,” said Romain Lapeyre, CEO and Co-Founder of Gorgias. “The opportunity for ecommerce brands is to leverage AI that puts them in control, which means AI built upon the brand’s own data and fully integrated with the ecom stack. Reliable AI frees CX teams from responding to shipping questions to building relationships and selling.”

Gorgias puts every conversation, all in one place; bringing together all the channels that shoppers use to contact online stores, and integrates those conversations into one unified CX platform built atop a suite of AI features that help CX teams deliver experiences that drive growth. These AI-powered features – plus integrations that flow data to Shopify, Loop Returns, Recharge, and 100+ other ecommerce tools – set Gorgias apart.

Gorgias is the leading CX platform for Shopify. More than 15,000 brands of all sizes trust Gorgias to transform CX into an efficient, revenue-generating channel including Steve Madden, Olipop, Glamnetic, TUSHY and Marine Layer.

Funding will specifically be used to launch Gorgias’s AI Agent – a fully autonomous AI teammate built on brands’ own knowledge bases, data, and integrations. AI Agent can instantly answer tickets, perform actions in other apps, and match a brand’s tone of voice, all while ensuring that human hand-off is always possible and smooth for the customer. Launching in July, and in beta as of today, AI Agent is already being used by leading brands like Psycho Bunny who have automated more than 25% of email tickets, responding to and resolving them in minutes, not hours, all while achieving a higher CSAT than their human team.

“The combination of AI and human agents is the future of support,” said Tosha Moyer, Senior Customer Experience Manager at Psycho Bunny. “AI will never deliver perfect experiences by itself. But on the flip-side, having too much support overhead can really hurt a business. Our team is excited to leverage Gorgias’s AI Agent to strike the right balance and deliver perfect customer experiences.”

In a recent survey of more than 1,000 ecommerce leaders, Gorgias found that 94% of respondents believe that automation will become more important over time. That’s why more than 5,000 of Gorgias’s 15,000 clients use Gorgias Automate to enrich their on-site customer experience, saving a total of 555 million minutes and $323 million in support-related costs through self-service automations in the past year. In addition, recent research from Gorgias found that brands who automate their CX see:

36% more repeat purchases

52% reduction in resolution time

26% lower ticket-to-order ratio

“Businesses everywhere are looking to get a competitive edge through AI, but there are very few solutions on the market that actually deliver tangible results for their users,” said Jason Lemkin, founder and CEO of SaaStr and SaaStr Fund. “The team at Gorgias is one of the rare exceptions, which is why we are excited to continue investing in Romain, Alex, and their team to deliver solutions that are far ahead in a crowded market.”