San Francisco DA Charges Man With Theft From Walgreens, Safeway

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that Cuauhtemoc Ramirez (20), was charged in connection to over 24 organized retail theft related incidents, including multiple felony counts of robbery and vandalism. Mr. Ramirez and his accomplices are alleged to have stolen over $100,000 in merchandise as well as to have caused thousands of dollars in damage to store property.

Mr. Ramirez was arraigned on two separate cases on May 13, 2024, and pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied all allegations. Mr. Ramirez is charged with three counts of robbery (PC 211), seven counts of organized retail theft (PC 490.4(a)(1)), 23 counts of commercial burglary (PC 459 2nd), 23 counts of grand theft (PC 487(a)), 11 counts of vandalism (PC 594(b)(1)), one count of attempted commercial burglary (PC 664/459 2nd), and one count of misdemeanor shoplifting (PC 459.5(a)). The criminal complaint also alleges that two incidents were committed while he was released from custody on another pending felony matter.

“Addressing organized retail theft remains a top priority for my administration,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “Prolific, brazen, organized retail thieves will be vigorously prosecuted; there will be accountability and perpetrators will face consequences. My office will continue to partner with the San Francisco Police Department on this issue and do everything we can to identify, arrest and prosecute those responsible.”

According to court records, Mr. Ramirez is alleged to be part of an organized group that has committed a series of thefts from Walgreens, Safeway, ZGO Perfumery, Smart & Final, BevMo, and LensCrafters across San Francisco from December 10, 2023, through April 17, 2024. Mr. Ramirez is also alleged to have vandalized property in multiple incidents and to have used the threat of force and fear to steal in three incidents.

Mr. Ramirez’s next court date is scheduled for June 10, 2024, to set the preliminary hearing date and for the court to rule on the People’s motion to consolidate his pending cases. The District Attorney’s Office also moved to detain him pending trial because of the public safety risk he poses. The court detained Mr. Ramirez and set no bail.

C3.ai Wins $500 Million Defense Contract

Posted on Author Editor

REDWOOD CITY – Enterprise AI software company C3.ai, Inc. has been awarded a new five-year Production-Other Transaction Agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). The agreement allows for an accelerated timeline to acquire C3 AI’s suite of Enterprise AI products and allows any DoD agency to acquire C3 AI products and services for modelling […]
Intuit Skies to Record High

Posted on Author Editor

Shares in financial software company Intuit surged 10 percent to a record high Friday at $692.34 per share. Intuit is known for TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma and Mailchimp. The company grew total revenue to $2.0 billion in its fiscal first quarter, up from $1.3 billion the prior year, including the addition of Credit Karma. […]
HP Launches Envy Inspire Printer

Posted on Author Editor

PALO ALTO — HP Inc. is launching the new HP ENVY Inspire printer with HP+. The company is promoting the printer as the best all-around printer for home use and retails for $249. “ENVY Inspire was built based on first-hand understanding of what is needed in our new normal, as the team that developed it […]